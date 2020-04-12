The Tompkins County Courthouse, which houses District Attorney Matt Van Houten’s office, is far emptier (and perhaps cleaner) than normal as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and Van Houten has been vigilant to make sure his office is playing some part in the effort to control the outbreak among his staff, law enforcement officials and those interacting with police and court staff.
Most of his staff has been sent to work from home, a lucky stroke considering in late March announcements began to come in rapid succession that three court officers, employed by the New York State Office of Court Administration, had tested positive for coronavirus and that the court was undergoing a deep cleaning and disinfection process.
“We are operating with a skeleton crew,” Van Houten said. “All of the courts have significantly restricted what activities are being heard, from local to county courts. Only what are deemed essential activities are being heard. We’ve gotten several memorandums restricting what cases they want to be before the court. Things that are non-violent or minor offenses are probably not going to be heard for the foreseeable future, probably not until May.”
More serious offenses, like sex offenses or violent crimes are being heard, but under different deadlines for discovery and other such timeline-related matters. Any court appearance going forward, Van Houten said in an interview the last week of March, will be held via Skype or Zoom video conferencing. The last live in-court appearance, Van Houten said, took place on Monday, March 23, a result of the arrests of three individuals in connection with a stabbing of a Cornell University student the previous night.
“It has definitely lessened the number of cases that are coming in, and we’ve encouraged the police to consult with us and think about whether it’s important to file charges initially,” Van Houten. “If it’s a petit larceny or something low-level, is that a good idea at this point? We’ve been doing that since the beginning of the year and before, but now it’s really more of a triage scenario where we’re really only trying to prosecute the cases that need to be prosecuted because of what’s going on in the world.”
Van Houten also said he has been trying to monitor the Tompkins County jail’s population, both in numbers and the content of the crimes for which people are being placed in the jail for, to try to keep the jail’s numbers as low as possible. One of the major fears that has arisen in the criminal justice system since the outbreak took hold is the dangers posed to inmates who are forced to live in close quarters and a contained environment that would theoretically place them and guards at a high risk if a positive case was found.
“I looked at the jail roster and I asked the Assistant DA’s to look at the jail roster and identify anybody that could be released,” Van Houten said. “Like if they were non-violent, if it was a pre-trial situation where there’s no risk to the community or of flight, or if they were nearing the end of their sentence. [...] We’ve done that with probably half a dozen or more people who were incarcerated in the jail over the last couple weeks.”
A concern that had been broached by the Tompkins County Legislature focused on people who were jailed before trial, but were facing longer wait times imprisoned because their hearings and appearances were being delayed by the outbreak. Van Houten said he’s been wary of that and does not believe it applies to anyone in the Tompkins County Jail currently.
“I can say with complete confidence that there isn’t anybody in that situation, nobody’s sitting in jail waiting for a hearing that would otherwise be getting out if they had that hearing,” Van Houten said. “That would be a concern if we weren’t trying to address that.”
