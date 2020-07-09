Digital Religion

Slowly but surely, the ringing of church bells at various times on Sunday mornings has begun to signify the traditional gathering for weekly religious ceremonies after state guidelines have relaxed, allowing religious services to restart in-person as long as social distance is maintained.
Like others, local religious institutions have had to find ways to encourage their communities while encountering potential financial pitfalls. Unlike other organizations that count on in-person events, religious entities are expected to provide spiritual guidance and support to their adherents—it’s arguably their most significant and unique contribution to their community.
Having that taken away has meant a period of quick, crucial adjustment for local religious organizations, some that were more prepared than others. Surprisingly, for organizations normally so steeped in tradition that change comes only gradually, some of the changes seem to have staying power beyond the coronavirus outbreak.
Some communities, like at the Al-Huda Islamic Center, have observed strict adherence to social distancing, conducting all of their gatherings via video conference. Granted, the Al-Hud was only renting a space, so their move online was a bit more natural and came with less financial ramifications, but quarantine also ran through the entire month of Ramadan, one of the holiest times on the Islamic calendar. Usually, the month-long period is marked by fasting during the day followed by community dinners at night and ceremonial Quran readings, a highlight of the Islamic year.
“During Ramadan, there are certain things that we do as a community together that we don’t do at any other time,” Al-Huda President Mahmud Burton said. “Had we not been under the constraints of the pandemic, there would have been between 20 and 30 people every night gathering at Cornell, and 80 or 90 on weekends. [...] That whole component, which for many people is a very, very important part of Ramadan, we weren’t able to do that.”
Instead, Burton and the community made accommodations so that people could carry out, at least partially, the traditions at home with their families—though Burton laments missing out on the month of the “best food in town.” Even after missing out on that, and other aspects, of Ramadan, Burton said his people have been able to healthily maintain their sense of togetherness despite the requirements in place.
“Almost uniformly, in our community, people are respecting the science,” Burton said. “People in our community are taking it very seriously. Everyone is, of course, missing the social engagement which is an important part of our fellowship [...] We share a lot of the things that other communities are feeling at this time.”
Burton explained that “the preservation of life” takes precedence over their religious obligations, such as gathering as a community each Friday for prayer, where Burton said the group would normally be shoulder to shoulder in prayer. Daily prayers are able to be conducted individually, allowing people to at least fulfill their obligations even if they’re missing out on the community aspect.
Others have only recently begun to congregate again, like the Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its first in-person gathering on the morning of July 5 on the lawn outside of their church.
Fortunately for them, the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church already had an established livestream presence in place, so instead of starting from scratch, Pastor Teressa Sivers said they were focused on “beefing up” their livestream infrastructure to include Facebook live and add additional features. That’s now expanded to multiple events per week, including “story time” events hosted by Sivers as well as traditional worship services on Sunday, which Sivers hosts from the worship space at the church on North Aurora Street with a small team working the cameras and tech.
“We could begin to use videos so that we could record singers, and musicians and readers from home and then be able to incorporate that into a livestream,” Sivers said. “I’m live, and then recordings are brought in, and it actually went very smoothly.”
Sivers said the church had previously built the ability to livestream their services to facilitate for people who may not be able to physically attend services on Sunday mornings, either due to geographic location, medical need or otherwise. Even before the pandemic, Sivers said, the church’s online following was “decent,” and called the online attendance “astonishing” over the last few months, despite the pandemic.
“We’re glad we can offer comfort and caring and connection during this time,” Sivers said, and she plans for it to be that way for an extended period. “Until there’s a vaccine, we know that the majority of our worship will happen online [...] We’re going to continue putting a lot of emphasis online as we slowly begin looking at in-person [gatherings].”
When St. Paul’s does start back with in-person gatherings, Sivers said they would be instituting a reservation policy, due to their large congregation, and would be examining how to separate crowds entering and exiting the building. But that won’t be until fall at the earliest, she said.
Immaculate Conception Church has proceeded with caution as well. The ceremony for First Communion, normally given when children are seven or eight years old, was canceled and will be held when it’s safe.
“Once we catch up with our health, then we catch up with everything else,” said Father Augustin Chumo, the pastor of Immaculate Conception Church. Now that religious gatherings are allowed, Chumo said there are normally an average of a few dozen people for weekend masses, shrinking to 40 for daily week-day masses, when Chumo said he thinks some of the older congregation members feel safer coming to the large space. After every mass, Immaculate Conception parishioners help sanitize each pew, drawer and bathroom. Chumo also said he has made an effort to speed up the liturgy, capping it around 40 minutes.
“Less time together, the better, but just for the time being,” Chumo said.
Beyond finding ways to keep the community together, religious institutions also faced the potential for a steep decline in revenue. Collections at services are a common practice, and the disappearance of in-person ceremonies could have signaled a dramatic reduction in money flowing into the organizations. While it seems as if community members have rallied to the call, challenges have still arisen: Chumo said that even with the generosity of their Immaculate Conception members, staff members still had to be laid off.
“We have been very, very grateful for our parishioners, they have been sending in their donations,” Chumo said, adding that some of the money has been used to support families in the parish who were hit particularly hard by the outbreak. “We didn’t go down the wrong way in terms of donations, people have been very, very kind, sending their donations online and sending by mail.”
Newly-appointed pastor Rev. Terrance King, of St. James AME Zion Church, arrived in Ithaca recently from Syracuse, but said his congregation of 15-20 people have mostly been able to stay in contact throughout the quarantine—though that was all under the previous pastor, who was running bible studies and prayer calls virtually throughout the week and services on Sundays.
“Everybody is doing as well as they can,” he said. “Month one it was more being shell-shocked, but now that we’re in month four or five, we’re starting to be accustomed to this new way of life, for the time being, until we are fortunate enough to get back into the sanctuary.”
It’s been an especially difficult time to be out of the sanctuary for the St. James AME Zion Church, which has a majority-Black membership. King said “simple human touch” is important to his community, especially in such a painful time, but that he’s drawn strength from the size of the protests and that he thinks part of the reason the demonstrations have been so widespread is because so many people have otherwise been locked inside.
As time has gone on, King said momentum has grown to implementing a permanent online component for the services throughout the week and even on Sunday, which would help people in a variety of ways who have issues accessing services normally. King mentioned that elderly members already have difficulty navigating the building because of a large set of stairs they have to climb to the sanctuary. While acknowledging the awfulness of COVID-19 in general, King said being able to expand the ministry to those who are vulnerable could be a silver lining.
“They’re really considering implementing e-congregation,” King said. “Now it’s been revealed that some people prefer to be able to stay home, log-in to their own church’s service, without the hassle of figuring out how they’re getting there or the physical boundaries that they may need to get there. So this has been a blessing and a curse in the same breath.”
Sivers echoed those thoughts, explaining that St. Paul’s had their online ministry prepared to serve people facing much of the same challenges King mentioned, and is ready to continue to do so as long as the outbreak continues. As they’ve expanded their Zoom services, it’s opened new avenues to bring people together even when they aren’t allowed to be in the same room.
“We know that we have a lot of people who want to join us that aren’t in the vicinity, and also that we have quite a few members who are required to be home for reasons, some are older members who have limited mobility but did have access to internet,” Sivers said. “Sometimes when you’re not feeling well in the morning, you want to go to church but you don’t want to get dressed.”
