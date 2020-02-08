Over the last few months, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance’s Night Economy Committee has been working to establish some goals on what will make downtown Ithaca a more desirable place to be at any time of the night. Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, said in the last few years, there has been an increased focus on how downtown Ithaca functions after most businesses close.
“I think what often times people don’t realize is that there’s a whole additional economic period that happens late at night, that many of us don’t see because we’re sleeping,” Ferguson said. “Oftentimes our pedestrian counts and the number of people downtown exceeds that of during the day. It’s extremely busy and often has the feel of a festival, there’s that many people there. There tends to be food and beverage operations open at that hour; I don’t think any retailers are open.”
At this time, the only place open 24 hours downtown is Shortstop Deli on E. Seneca Street. Most other places that remain open until midnight or later are located in Collegetown. Ashley Cake, chair of the committee and owner of the Watershed, has been a part of the DIA’s board for the last three years. At the time she joined, she was one of two board members who were a part of the night economy in Ithaca.
During a tour of the nightlife in Ithaca, she noticed how many of her fellow board members were surprised by some of the things that went on at night in downtown Ithaca. Cake said the committee has a dedication to enhancing Ithaca’s night economy. There has been a particular focus on making areas downtown safe for people leaving bars at the end of the night.
“I believe that nighttime safety is the overarching umbrella of our concerns,” Cake said. “... particularly [during] what we call bar spill hours, so sort of 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. window. There are nights when there are festival levels of people on the Commons at 1 a.m. There is a lacking infrastructure to support everyone’s safety, fun and pursuit of happiness.”
The primary operating principle for the committee is to listen to those people who have a stake in Ithaca’s night economy. Cake said the committee will be evaluating where operational effectiveness of both the DIA and the city, who are in very close contact, can be brought to bear on those issues. Also, to take advantage of opportunities that are privy only to night economy people.
Ferguson said some safety measures being looked at are how the local colleges and universities keep students safe, both on and off-campus. Though he has found the blue light system implemented on most college campuses may not be suitable for downtown, there are other options the DIA is considering to adopt as part of a long-term plan. There have been a lot of discussions regarding how the night time of Ithaca will be managed since it’s much different from Ithaca’s day life.
“Most of the time when we think of downtown we think of it during the daytime and what’s going on during the day,” Ferguson said. “Making sure we have a playground, making sure it looks a certain way, and it’s a whole set of discussions when you’re talking about what’s going on at midnight and how should we be dealing with that. It’s interesting, in some cities, they have what’s called nighttime mayors. They’re not elected mayors but they are deputized or designated as being the person to orchestrate or help manage what’s going on, almost like when we have a festival.”
One of the challenges Cake sees on the road ahead is how to deal with the enormous amount of housing that is being built on the Commons. Seeing as how this will bring more people closer to Ithaca’s downtown core, there are plenty of opportunities to be had from this as well as challenges. As a member of the Night Life Safety Coalition, she wants to find a way to support businesses that operate at night as they learn to deal with increased demand.
“A lot of the things we’ve talked about are not only long-term infrastructure and support but resources for individuals and groups to meet their specific challenges and being able to find solutions for problems that we all have in common,” Cake said. “Some of the stuff that came up at the last meeting was about non-police ambassadors or something like the community outreach workers like Tammy Baker and Natalya Cowilich. Folks can have resources to support, not only themselves in questionable or uncomfortable circumstances, but also problem-solving.”
Another challenge the committee will be working on is dealing with the increased demand on downtown Ithaca infrastructure, despite the deficit in businesses open late at night. Cake said there has been an increased need for having more efficient means of transportation at night. She wants to ensure people who are leaving bars can get home without an accident. The committee will also be looking into creating safe spaces where people can have a more diverse food option than that of a bar. Ferguson said when the committee meets again, they will be discussing plenty of ways to work on strategic planning and some of the more long-term goals of the committee.
“We’ll continue to look at ideas that might make some sense for helping people to have a good and pleasant experience downtown,” Ferguson said. “And for helping businesses and for helping patrons.”
