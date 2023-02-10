The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) has announced that Executive Director Gary Ferguson will be stepping down from his role at the end of June. Ferguson has led the organization and Downtown’s revitalization efforts since 1999.
In a DIA press release announcing his retirement Ferguson said, “I have been honored and privileged to lead the Downtown Ithaca Alliance for nearly a quarter century. During that time, we have fundamentally transformed Downtown Ithaca into one of the most dynamic and vibrant city centers in New York and, indeed, this part of the country. We have shepherded Downtown through monumental change and tremendous challenges. I am proud of our work and believe we have made a lasting and measurable impact on this Downtown and our community. But it is now time to move on to a new chapter and bring in a new leader to guide Downtown through the decades ahead.”
DIA Board President Ashley Cake said, “Gary Ferguson's visionary leadership of the DIA for more than 20 years has played a decisive role in making downtown Ithaca the wonderful place it is today. Downtown Ithaca is entering a new chapter, becoming a highly desirable place where more people than ever want to live, work, and play. The board of directors looks forward to building on Gary's legacy with a new executive director to turn that page with the community and us.”
During Furguson’s 24 years of service, Downtown tripled its size in total built square feet, growing from around 1,000,000 SF to an estimated 3,000,000 SF by next year. This growth has included three new hotels, major renovations to the Commons, and the addition of an estimated 1,000 new housing units.
Ferguson served as the author of several 10-year strategic plans and oversaw the economic development portion of DIA’s downtown renaissance work.
During his tenure, the DIA grew from a two-person operation with a budget of $200,000 to an organization with 12 office staff and eight ambassadors with an annual budget in excess of $1.4 million.
According to Ferguson, guiding Downtown through the pandemic was the most challenging part of his 45-year career in downtown management and development.
“As we all know so well, it was an unprecedented time of uncertainty and fear. For businesses, it was and continues to be extremely taxing, both financially and mentally. We have a functioning downtown today thanks to the tireless work of our DIA staff, the business owners and employees who weathered the storm, and our community and economic development leaders who worked so hard to try and make a difference.”
Ferguson said that he and his wife Lisa will remain in Ithaca and focus on growing Lisa’s Goat Fiber Farm and launching his new community and economic development consulting business.
“Lisa has greatly helped me, allowing me to focus on Downtown revitalization. It is long past time for me to now help her with our family farm and business,” says Ferguson.
The DIA will undertake a national search to find its next Executive Director. Details of the executive job search will be announced by the organization in the coming weeks.
