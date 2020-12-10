ITHACA, NY -- The DeWitt Middle School’s Technology Engineering Department has been offering half-hybrid and half-remote learning this school year. The department is training students by offering classes about technical sketching, drawing and computer-aided design. This school year, students participated in the DeWitt Middle School Advanced Manufacturing activity called “Tiger Tank.”
The project is a spin-off of the television show “Shark Tank,” where people have the opportunity to pitch their start-up ideas to professional investors. DeWitt’s Tiger Tank required students to utilize the school’s 3D printers, CNC routers, laser cutter engravers or vinyl cutters to make their product come to life. Hybrid learning has been difficult for teachers and students to adapt to, but the department has been able to make school enjoyable, despite students not being able to get a full time, in-person experience.
Technology and Engineering Education teacher and Technology Department Chair David Buchner believes that the Tiger Tank project highlighted how many students are still learning and making the most of their education.
“The purpose is to give [students] as close to a real experience as far as engineering and design as they can get in the school setting,” Buchner said.
Carson Case is a Technology and Engineering teacher at DeWitt Middle School and he believes that having students in front of him and being able to have hybrid classes helps him connect with students more.
“When we’re virtual, we work really hard to make those connections still happen,” Case said. “It’s just much smoother, much more direct, much more authentic when they’re in front of you.”
Even though DeWitt Middle School is offering a mix of hybrid and remote classes, many students remain fully remote. Brenna Lucio-Belbase is an eighth grader in the technology department at DeWitt and is a full-time remote learner. Lucio-Belbase said her experience in the Tiger Tank project was difficult, but rewarding.
“It’s very different,” Lucio-Belbase said regarding learning fully remote. “It’s a bit difficult because it’s just not the same and it’s hard just seeing your teachers over a screen, but I think I’ve kind of gotten used to it. There are some things that are more fun because you get to try out different sites or things and you get to submit projects differently.”
Lucio-Belbase said working on the Tiger Tank project has been one of her best projects during the school year.
“It has been really, really fun,” Lucio-Belbase said. “It was really fun to see what other students came up with because the requirements were pretty open.”
Brenna’s project was a plaque with “hello” written on it in different languages. She said that it was difficult to learn some things, such as the platform OnShape, but that she is still receiving a good education fully virtually. Like Case and Buchner, Brenna said it has been harder to have that personal connection, but that the project helped a lot by allowing students to collaborate with other students and teachers.
Buchner believes that, yes, there have been obstacles teaching and learning remotely, but that they are not deterring students or teachers from continuing to learn and teach their best.
“I feel like there’s a silver lining to this,” Buchner said. “I think it’s forced teachers and students to figure out the way that they learn best.”
With the technology of email, Google Meet and the online system that the school works with, students have been able to adjust and work together.
“The students have been able to collaborate,” Case said. “It’s obviously not as simple and free-flowing as it would be if they were in the classroom… but we still found that they can present their ideas and they can share with one another pretty simply.”
Julia Madrid, a seventh grader from DeWitt Middle School, said that the Tiger Tank project might have been her favorite part of the school year within the Technology Department.
“It was very fun to do,” Madrid said. “I helped some kids in my class with their assignments. We worked together a little for the first part of it, which is how we learned to use OnShape.”
Madrid’s project model includes 3D print work, and she used a laser cutter to print out her final model.
Madrid prefers in-person over virtual learning, but said that having the hybrid learning option has been nice for seeing friends sometimes and having teachers right in front of her for part of her education.
“It has definitely helped me with my mental state, because if I were to do just all online I feel like that would just be really bad and I wouldn’t get anything done. With the teachers being there, it has really helped me with my grades and stuff,” Madrid said.
Buchner said kids like Julia and Brenna have gone above and beyond this year, showing what kids can do during COVID-19.
“Those are the kids that— when they’re here at school, they’re exciting,” Buchner said. “Their presence just exudes that they’re really enjoying what they’re doing. It keeps me focused because it’s really hard to come in everyday and go ‘What are we going to do today that’s gonna energize them, because they’re not feeling it anywhere else.’”
Case said many people have negative feelings right now because of the challenges of teaching during COVID-19, but he is proud of the four students who put in the work and effort in their schooling through their Tiger Tank projects.
“There is a lot of learning still happening; there is a lot of real, authentic learning still happening,” Case said. “There’s still a lot of good things happening here at DeWitt, specifically in our department. The students are getting experience and doing some really great things and we wanted to showcase them and the things they were able to do despite all of the challenges of this year.”
Buchner believes that students learning virtually allows them to work on problem solving and enhance their critical thinking skills.
“I think we're all gonna come out better,” Buchner said. “Better learners. Better teachers. Better administration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.