Tompkins County sheriff's deputies arrested Cedric M. Morais, 21, of Ithaca, after he allegedly robbed Target and threatened employees with a knife. On April 7 at 9:40 p.m. police were called for the incident. An employee told deputies that a white man allegedly attempted to steal numerous items from the store. When employees confronted the male, deputies said he dropped the items and asked the employees if they wanted to fight. The man then allegedly pulled a knife on an employee and backed them into a corner. He then fled the store without hurting anyone.
According to the Sheriff's Office their investigation led them to identify the suspect as Morais. They found him at the Econo Lodge on Triphammer Road where he was arrested without incident.
Morais was charged with robbery in the first degree (class B felony), Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree (class D Fflony) and menacing in the second degree (class A misdemeanor). Morais was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
