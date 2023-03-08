After months of deliberation and a changing of the guards on the city's negotiating team, the CSEA union representing staff at the Department of Public Works (DPW) has come to an agreement with the city to approve a new labor contract that won’t expire until December 31, 2025. The Common Council official approved the contract at their March first meeting.
Last fall, the CSEA DPW union made the decision to vote down the contract that was offered to them because it was “not a good offer” according to DPW Superintendent Mike Thorne. Thorne said that following that decision many of those union members addressed the Common Council with their concerns in November, 2022.
Despite the setback that came as a result of comments from City Attorney Ari Lavine comparing the union members to an angry mob, Thorne said “many of those members expressed their concerns and their voices were heard.” He continued saying that significant changes to the original contract have been made and that the end result is “a very good labor contract” that the DPW union “overwhelmingly voted in favor of.”
According to Thorne, “this contract fixes long standing problems that past union contracts have left unsolved.” One of those problems has been pay, which the new contract addresses by immediately increasing pay for the average DPW worker between 17% and 18%. Supporters of the contract hope these pay raises can help fill vacancies at DPW by making their pay rates competitive with surrounding areas.
CSEA labor relations specialist, Stephanie Engster, who represents two bargaining units in Tompkins County and two units in the City of Ithaca, said “the CSEA DPW bargaining unit reached a tentative agreement with the city in September of 2022. However, that agreement was rejected by a large majority of DPW union members.”
Engster continued saying that, “In January 2023, the city and CSEA went back to the bargaining table with the city’s newly constituted bargaining team.” The city’s bargaining team was led by Jim Romer, Earl Ready, Michelle Nunn, Mike Perhanic, and recently appointed Chief of Staff Deb Molenhoff.
The CSEA-DPW union met with the new bargaining team twice before agreeing to the new contract. According to Engster, “the first meeting was to go over the issues that led to the first tentative agreement not being ratified.” She also said that issues regarding recruitment and retention issues at DPW were discussed.
Engster continued saying that during the second meeting, “the city negotiating team responded to our concerns with an offer that was very different from the first set of agreements.” After seeing these changes, union members agreed to the contract.
In a recent interview, Mayor Laura Lewis said that the new contract focuses on recruitment and retention of workers while also addressing issues of low morale. The Mayor hopes this comes as a sign that the City is serious about improving its relationship with its workers. “This new contract addresses those three most important items: recruitment, retention, and reward,” said Mayor Lewis.
Regarding the contract approval Fifth Ward Alderperson and Mayoral candidate, Robert Cantelmo, said that he was “extremely heartened to ratify the new labor agreement for the CSEA-DPW group.” He continued saying, “The agreement was overwhelmingly supported by both the bargaining unit and Council, and recognizes their hard work and the needs of our labor force. Our employees are the beating heart of the City and are central to what makes this community a wonderful place to live.”
In a statement from the Ithaca Public Workers Coalition — which represents the City Executive Association, Ithaca Professional Firefighters Association, the CSEA-DPW Unit and the CSEA-Administration Unit — DPW Unit President Justin Perkins said that their negotiating team “concentrated on bringing our lowest paid employees to a livable wage and we feel good that we achieved that goal.”
Perkins continued saying that the DPW Unit “entered into a two-year contract with the City that offered retro percentage adjustments, COVID-19 based payments, clothing, boot and tool allowance, paid CDL license renewals and much needed increases in pay.” However, even though DPW workers have been working without a contract since 2020, the retroactive payments they will receive only go back to the start of 2023.
Even though the contract was approved, Thorne told the Common Council that some people who were not affiliated with the union attempted to convince union members to vote against the contract.
According to Thorne, “people outside of the DPW union tried very hard to influence union members to reject the contract.” He continued saying that he understood the motivation behind the scare tactics that attempted to get employees to vote against their own interests, but that he was glad that the DPW union members were not persuaded.
Engster added that “there was a printed document prepared by another city bargaining unit member that was titled ‘vote no on a new tentative agreement’.” Engster said that she has “never encountered this type of behavior” in all of her experience in dealing with bargaining units.”
Engster said that it is fortunate that “DPW members saw through the negative propaganda fueled by members of other bargaining units” and that she thanks Mayor Laura Lewis and the new negotiating team for “listening to our members' and providing a meaningful response to their concerns.”
While the CSEA-DPW Unit and the City have successfully come to an agreement on a labor contract, the Ithaca Professional Firefighters Association and the Executive Association both remain without a labor agreement. President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association and member of the Ithaca Public Workers Coalition, Tom Condzella has said that he is happy for CSEA-DPW Unit but that “there is much more work to be done.”
