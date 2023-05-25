According to a May 19 Pollstar.com article, The May 8th Dead & Company benefit concert at Cornell University’s Barton Hall raised over $2 million at the venue.
The concert benefited the Cornell 2030 project, a university-wide initiative to develop technological climate-change solutions and advance policies to encourage businesses and individuals to mitigate the impacts of global warming.
Forty-six years earlier Barton Hall hosted the Grateful Dead’s widely celebrated May 8, 1977 concert. The recording of the ’77 concert was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2012.
Thank you for sharing your talents with us for another amazing show in Barton Hall. So grateful ❤️ ⚡ 🎶 https://t.co/TmbxEgLu4y— Cornell University (@Cornell) May 11, 2023
