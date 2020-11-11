Clockwise from top left: Christopher Wofford of eCornell; Provost Michael Kotlikoff; Sharon McMullen, assistant vice president of student and campus life for health and well-being; Dr. Gary Koretzky, vice provost for academic integration and professor in the Department of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine; Dr. Diego Diel, Cornell COVID-19 Testing Laboratory director and associate professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine's Department of Population Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences; and Peter Frazier, associate professor in the School of Operations Research and Information Engineering in the College of Engineering.