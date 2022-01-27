ITHACA, NY -- The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) and its Museum of the Earth will hold events for “Darwin Days,” the annual celebration of the life and ideas of Charles Darwin, Feb. 6-12. This year, PRI is collaborating with Cornell University’s entomology department to offer virtual and in person events exploring the world of insects.
The lineup of events this year include two virtual presentations with the Curator and Manager of the Cornell University’s Insect Collection, Dr. Corrie Moreau and Dr. Jason J. Dombroskie, an “Insect Encounters” event at the Museum of the Earth where guests can meet-and-greet with hissing cockroaches, a film screening of Microcosmos at Cinemapolis, and more.
In 2006, PRI and its Museum of the Earth, in collaboration with Cornell University and Ithaca College, celebrated the first official Darwin Days in Ithaca, New York, with a five-day series of panel discussions, film screenings, speakers, and workshops, aimed at increasing awareness of Darwin’s theory and its relevance today, in the Ithaca community and beyond.
Darwin Day is an annual, international commemoration of the birthday and ideas of Charles Darwin, a British naturalist born February 12, 1809, and author of the seminal book On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection. The first organized Darwin Day events took place in 1995, and were organized by the Humanist Community of Palo Alto, California. The years since have seen Darwin Day celebrations around the world increasing annually on a steady scale.
Learn more about Darwin Days events for 2022: https://www.priweb.org/event/darwin-days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.