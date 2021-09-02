ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police arrested Donald C. Little III on Sept. 1 for menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. According to police, they responded at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 to Dandy Mini Mart at 805 W Buffalo St. for a report of a dispute.
Officers were speaking with the initial suspect who was angry at convenience store staff because he felt mistreated. As they were speaking to that suspect, officers discovered there was another party that had become involved when the store personnel and the initial suspect were yelling at eacher. Officers asked the third party, which was Little and his friends, to stay in their vehicles. According to police, Little didn’t comply and began addressing the officer to express his anger about the initial dispuse. As Little continued to yell at the initial suspect and the police officer, he allegedly opened a folding knife “aggressively” near the officer. Police say the officer drew their weapon and told Little to drop the knife, which he did.
Little was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail by Hon. Judge Seth Peacock in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.