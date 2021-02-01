ITHACA, NY -- First elected in 2011, Cynthia Brock (D) is again running for First Ward City of Ithaca Alderperson representing West Hill and Floral Avenue neighborhoods, West End neighborhoods and Nate's Floral Estates, East State/MLK Street, Collegetown Terrace, South Hill, and Spencer Road neighborhoods.
Additionally, the First Ward encompasses numerous commercial and industrial districts including the Emerson/Chain Works district, the Southwest commercial district, Cherry Street Industrial Area, Inlet Island, the Fulton and Meadow Corridor as well as Carpenter Circle and DOT site. Residents also enjoy parks, recreation, and municipal facilities in the Ward including Cass Park, the Waterfront and Black Diamond Trails, Six Mile Creek natural area, Farmer's Market, Community Garden, Ithaca Water Treatment Plant, Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Plant, Tompkins County Solid Waste, and Ithaca Police Department.
Cynthia Brock currently serves on the Planning and Economic Development Committee of Common Council and is the chairperson of the Tompkins County Water Resources Council as well as chairperson of the Special Joint Committee of the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility owned by the City of Ithaca, Town of Ithaca and Town of Dryden. Brock is the city representative to the Cayuga Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization and liaison to the City of Ithaca's Workforce Diversity Advisory Committee and Parks, Recreation and Natural Areas Commission. Prior to running for office, Brock served on the City of Ithaca Board of Public Works.
Brock lives on West Hill with her husband, mother and daughter, and dog Winston, and can be found year-round paddling on the lake.
Brock announced her campaign for reelection in the following statement:
“The First Ward is not only the largest ward in the city, but also the most complex. I will continue to work hard to represent the interests of our residents who live amid intense student pressures, growing crime concerns, storm water runoff and flooding, major traffic throughways, and dense housing and economic development.
The pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement has drawn much-needed attention to structural racism in our society. It is incumbent on us as a City to re-examine our services with a commitment to ensuring that our law enforcement, our economic policies, and our services work for all of us. We must do this with ongoing commitment to protecting our environment and our lake, and to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions community-wide.
As Ithaca continues to grow and evolve, I remain committed to supporting and representing the concerns and interests of our residents. I will continue to advocate for the highest level of professionalism from our law enforcement as well as increased social service support from the County to address houselessness, mental health issues as well as assistance for those suffering from addiction. I will work to make sure that new development and traffic changes enhance our community rather than overwhelm it. I will continue to advocate for a diversified local economy by promoting our labor base and living wage jobs so that our residents can afford to live, work, and play in Ithaca. And finally, I remain dedicated to our water resources by encouraging a watershed-wide strategy to protect the health, quality, and accessibility of Cayuga Lake.”
