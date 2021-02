Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.