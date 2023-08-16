During a press conference at the Ithaca Farmers Market on August 8, first-ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock officially announced her third-party campaign for reelection to the Common Council on the Ithacans for Progress line.
Brock lost the Democratic Primary to Southside Community Center Deputy Director Kayla Matos by a margin of 88 votes on June 27. Matos received endorsements from the New York State Working Families Party, the Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America, and the Ithaca Tenants Union. She was one of three Solidarity Slate candidates to run for election and the only slate member to win their primary.
During her campaign announcement, Brock said she was “deeply disappointed” at the outcome of the primary elections. “The Solidarity Slate ran a well-organized, highly-resourced campaign. My old school one-on-one approach was no match for the resources of the State Working Families Party, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Ithaca Tenants Union,” Brock said.
To compete with the resources offered to Matos from the New York State Working Families Party and local left-wing organizations, Brock has received endorsements and support from several local unions such as the AFL-CIO Midstate Central Labor Council, the Tompkins-Cortland Building & Construction Trades Council, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the local chapter of the United Auto Workers (UAW).
Brock said, “It is important to have Councilmembers who will sit down with people from all sides – who are open-minded, will facilitate discussion and input, and will work to understand different perspectives and concerns.” She added that it is essential to retain some continuity in government at a time when the city’s form of government is being restructured, and several searches are underway to find replacements for senior staff members that are retiring.
She continued, “We must be as informed as possible so that we on Council can understand the consequences of our actions and develop solutions that will have a positive, meaningful impact in improving people’s lives.” Brock added, “I am running because resilient cities are built on diverse inputs and perspectives. I am here to do the work it takes to build collaborative solutions that allow us to respond to the myriad of issues confronting us.”
According to Brock, “Our challenges don't recognize jurisdictional boundaries. The city cannot continue to be solely responsible for implementing and funding the necessary solutions. So we must commit to expanding collaboration and shared services with the county and neighboring municipalities.” She added, “We must not only ensure that institutions with enormous economic power in our community pay their fair share, but we must also end the city’s tax abatement programs for real estate developers looking to profit from market rate and luxury housing projects.”
Brock has also received the endorsement of First Ward City Councilperson George McGonigal. During the campaign announcement, McGonigal said, “For ten years, I have seen Cynthia Brock work tirelessly and effectively on behalf of her First Ward constituents. She listens to people, and that propels her public policy positions. No one is more committed to public safety, to improving city infrastructure, and to improving the working conditions and diversity of city employees.”
McGonigal states, “Cynthia has long championed the need for affordable, safe and accessible housing, including homeownership for working families, and to quality of life issues for all Ithacans of all ethnicities - housed and unhoused.” McGonigal added, "She's aware of the housing issues we have, and not only does she advocate for affordable rental housing, but she also advocates for homeownership for working people, which is the only way we’re going to stop the gentrification of this city.”
Lifelong Ithaca resident and First Ward voter Rick Rogers said, “Cynthia is committed to improving community safety and ensuring accountability. She knows that we can reach both of these goals when we work TOGETHER.”
Speaking on behalf of Tompkins Cortland Building Trades, Marcus Willamee said, “Cynthia has never been afraid to speak out in support of accountability and public process…Her knowledge and experience are beyond comparison.”
“I am and always will be committed to making sure that our policies, investments, and services are grounded in the needs and values of Ithaca's community and perform and function in full transparency,” Brock said.
[smile] I have had concerns for the unhoused community in the Westend. Reaching out to our local Common Council and public services, Cynthia has been foremost in giving an ear to its residents. I can personally attest her generosity of time and concern for our issues. I will support her, if solely for her tenacity, though I’m sure she follows through with any task out before her.
Cynthia Brock's return to the Ithaca Common Council in November election is vital to keep someone who understands city government and realizes that to do the job you have to make tough decisions and work with the resources the city has. It is clear to me that some of the DSA and Working Family endorsed candidates have big dreams but have no idea how to pay for them. Ms Brock possesses the knowledge and experience to continue to be an effective CC member.
