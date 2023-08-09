Common Councilperson Cynthia Brock will officially leverage her third party ballot position, Ithacans for Progress, to continue her campaign for reelection as Alderperson.
Brock believes a government must serve the best interests of its people. She acknowledges that transparency and accountability are the keys to doing so, “I am and always will be committed to making sure that our policies, our investments, and our services are grounded in the needs and values of Ithaca's community and perform and function in full transparency.”
Speaking on behalf of Tompkins Cortland Building Trades, Marcus Willamee shared, “Cynthia has never been afraid to speak out in support of accountability and public process…Her knowledge and experience are beyond comparison.”
Choosing to go all in on her third party line, Ithacans For Progress, was not a decision arrived at lightly. Brock emphasized,“I have made it my commitment to do my homework, ask questions, and check my assumptions. It is important to have Councilmembers who will sit down with people from all sides – who are open-minded, will facilitate discussion and input, and will work to understand different perspectives and concerns. We must be as informed as possible so that we on Council can understand the consequences of our actions, and develop solutions that will have a positive meaningful impact in improving people’s lives. In order for our community to make progress, we must be resilient. I am running because resilient cities are built on diverse inputs and perspectives. I am here to do the work it takes to build collaborative solutions that allow us to respond to the myriad of issues confronting us.”.”
First Ward City Councilperson George McGonigal stated, “For ten years I have seen Cynthia Brock work tirelessly and effectively on behalf of her First Ward constituents. She listens to people, and that propels her public policy positions. No one is more committed to public safety, to improving city infrastructure, and to improving the working conditions and diversity of city employees. Cynthia has long championed the need for affordable, safe and accessible housing, including home ownership for working families, and to quality of life issues for all Ithacans of all ethnicities - housed and unhoused.”
“Cynthia is committed to improving community safety as well as ensuring accountability. She knows that we can reach both of these goals when we work TOGETHER,” said lifelong Ithaca resident and First Ward voter, Rick Rogers.
Learn more at www.CynthiaBrock.org, email brock4council.w1@gmail.com, call or text (607) 398-0883.
View the announcement footage on Brock's youtube channel.
[smile] I have had concerns for the unhoused community in the Westend. Reaching out to our local Common Council and public services, Cynthia has been foremost in giving an ear to its residents. I can personally attest her generosity of time and concern for our issues. I will support her, if solely for her tenacity, though I’m sure she follows through with any task out before her.
Cynthia Brock's return to the Ithaca Common Council in November election is vital to keep someone who understands city government and realizes that to do the job you have to make tough decisions and work with the resources the city has. It is clear to me that some of the DSA and Working Family endorsed candidates have big dreams but have no idea how to pay for them. Ms Brock possesses the knowledge and experience to continue to be an effective CC member.
