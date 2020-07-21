Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 10 new additions to his quarantine list, the list of states that meet his criteria for requiring visitors from those states to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York.
The list, which has continued to steadily grow as the pandemic has worsened in other states, is being compiled by New York in conjunction with New Jersey and Connecticut. It is now up 31 states total, with 10 new additions and one new removal. The full list is: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Minnesota has officially been removed from the list, while Delaware has rejoined it after being removed last week. To be on the list, New York has been grading if states have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
"As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening," Cuomo said announcing the decision. "Yesterday, we had our lowest death toll since the pandemic began - and with no fatalities in New York City. While today's numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant."
The growing list is of increasing concern for the local education institutions. Ithaca College has banned students from states that are on the quarantine list from living in on-campus housing or attending in-person classes until their home states are removed from the list, if they are traveling from those states (if they stayed in Ithaca over summer, they are exempt). Cornell has already instituted its own quarantine system for students arriving on move-in days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.