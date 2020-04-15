New Yorkers have three days to acquire a mask of some kind if they want to venture outside their homes, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, the result of a new executive order he signed the same day.
There is a three day grace period before the order goes into effect. It states that people must wear the mask when in situations where social distancing, or staying six feet away from other people, is impossible, such as on public transit, on crowded streets or when picking up food at a busy restaurant, etc.
Cuomo characterized the mask order as a way to gradually re-open the economy, something he has consistently said he intends to do soon but not at the cost of public health. In order to do so, he said, more measures must be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has torn a hole through the country and has been particularly bad in New York State, with an emphasis on New York City.
"The same thing we've been saying since day 1," Cuomo said during his Wednesday briefing, though that's being a bit generous to the Governor's early reactions to the crisis.. "If you're going to be in public, and you cannot social distancing, then have a mask and put the mask on when you are not in socially distanced places."
People don't necessarily have to have a mask if they're simply walking around outside, but that people must have a mask or cloth covering that envelops someone's nose and mouth otherwise.
"You don't have a right to infect me," Cuomo said.
It will be up to local jurisdictions to enforce the order, though Cuomo said he wouldn't be attaching any type of fine or punishment for violations to the order at this time.
