Visitors from eight states that are experiencing heightened COVID-19 numbers will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to New York State, according to an executive order signed Thursday by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The order went into effect at midnight on June 25.
The impacted states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Those eight states were designated because of a seven day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10 percent, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents. The governors of New Jersey and Connecticut also agreed to implement travel restrictions on people coming from those states.
Specifically, the order states that if you have been in any of those states for more than 24 hours, you must self-quarantine for 14 days from when you left that state upon entering New York.
"In response to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission in certain states within the United States, and to protect New York’s successful containment of COVID-19, the State has joined with New Jersey and Connecticut in jointly issuing a travel advisory for anyone returning from travel to states that have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19," the travel guidelines state.
Essential workers are exempted from the order but guidelines have been issued for them.
