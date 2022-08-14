Cornell's Department of Community Relations warns that there will be significant traffic circulation and parking adjustments during the Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 21 student move-in period.
- North Campus parking lots, Jessup Road and Cradit Farm Drive will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, and will reopen at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
- West Avenue will be one-way southbound and limited to move-in traffic Monday through Sunday.
- Roadways, parking lots, and buses will become congested. Please allow yourself extra time to travel to your destination if you must be on campus.
- Several parking lots will be reserved for or shared with event participants. Affected permit holders have been emailed separately.
Commuters are being asked to consider transportation alternatives such as using a park-and-ride, working remotely (if permitted), sharing the ride, taking transit, or cycling or walking to campus.
