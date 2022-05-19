The Racker Board of Directors announced that they have selected Cristine Donovan to lead Racker as the executive director.
Employed by Racker since 1998, Donovan brings a wealth of programmatic experience to the position. She started her career with the organization in our residential program, continued with Racker as the Director of Early Childhood and Community Supports, and most recently, as Associate Executive Director. During her career she has worked with five New York State agencies and provided oversight to all of Racker’s programs: Residential, Community Supports Services, Care Management, Clinical Services, Preschool and Early Childhood Centers, and Counseling for School Success.
This breadth of programmatic knowledge, and exceptional performance, makes the Board confident and excited about her appointment as Executive Director.
Donovan is active in the community. Currently, she serves on the boards of the Cayuga Health System/Cayuga Medical Center, LIFEPlan CCO, and is the current Board President of Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services (CARS).
Additionally, she serves on the Binghamton University, Master of Public Administration Program Advisory Board and is an accreditation site visitor for the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA). She is a resident of Ithaca with her husband, Chuck, and two sons, Tad and Reilly.
Donovan earned her BA in Psychology from the University of Delaware and a Masters of Public Administration from Binghamton University.
Max Della Pia, President of Racker’s Board of Directors: “Our search for a new Executive Director was a rigorous one. It included a careful review and revision of our position description, and the key attributes we were looking for in our ideal candidate, our search solicited input from: our community, representative families whom we serve, our leadership team, and the organizations with which Racker interacts.
"Cris Donovan was an easy choice because of: her demonstrated leadership, her work ethic, her attitude about those whom Racker serves, and her comprehensive knowledge and hands-on experience in virtually every aspect of Racker’s programs. The decision of the board members was unanimous and enthusiastic. I know I speak for all the members of the Board and Racker’s staff when I say we all look forward to working with Cris to meet the challenges Racker will face going forward.”
Donovan will begin her role as Executive Director on July 1. She replaces outgoing Executive Director, Dan Brown following his retirement.
