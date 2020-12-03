ITHACA, NY -- Even in the best of times, providing childcare is hard. During a pandemic, well, most facilities in Ithaca are just trying to manage the best they can as they deal with new safety regulations, fluctuating enrollment, increased expenses, and decreased revenue.
“We’ve probably taken on about $220,000 in losses,” Heather Mount, executive director at Coddington Road Community Center (CRCC), said. “And then ongoing from there, we’re losing about $17,000 a month.”
When the pandemic started, Tompkins County started with a forced closure for childcare centers, but the facilities were able to open back up slowly, with limited enrollment.
“We’re about 72% capacity, so we’re running a full staff to meet the ratios,” Denise Gomber, executive director at Downtown Ithaca Children’s Center (DICC), said. “We targeted being at 80% by now, but our enrollment fluctuated […] In the summer we started with 50% enrollment and 80% staff — that’s not hard math. We were at a 20-30% deficit.”
Gomber said that they haven’t been able to meet that 80% enrollment goal for a couple of different reasons. To start, the economy is suffering from the pandemic and parents may have a job one day and be furloughed or laid off the next, leading them to pull their children out of daycare. Another reason, Gomber said, is fear of illness.
“Parents want to keep their children safe,” she said.
Exacerbating the monetary losses from the decrease in enrollment is all the changes and equipment needed to provide a safe environment for staff and children.
Mount said for the CRCC some of the biggest expenses have been the fine mist sprayer they bought to spray down the building with a sanitizing solution every night, high-quality air purifiers for the classroom to make sure the air is being filtered, and additional furniture to make sure students can be socially distant.
At the DICC, Gomber said some of the additional costs they’ve shouldered are individual packaging for the center’s food program, deep cleanings, sanitization supplies and an HVAC project to improve ventilation in the building.
Of course, these are in addition to things like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and additional cleaning supplies that are now commonplace in all businesses.
Recently, both the CRCC and DICC were awarded grants from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA), which is administered by Ithaca Area Economic Development (IAED). Heather McDaniel, president of the IAED, said normally industrial development agencies aren’t allowed to have grant or loan programs, but the state allowed them to provide grants up to $10,000 for personal protective equipment or other renovations needed to meet COVID-era health standards.
“It was brought up at the meeting that maybe we should look at focusing those [grants] on childcare centers,” McDaniel said. “They’re such a vital piece of the economy. If people don’t have childcare, they can’t go to work.”
The TCIDA approved up to $100,000 for the grants, which can be awarded until the emergency order is lifted in New York state. The first batch of grants were given to CRCC, DICC, Ithaca Community Childcare Center and Tompkins Cortland Community College, but McDaniel said there are still five more they’re reviewing.
Gomber said it’s been grants like the one from the TCIDA and other local foundations, such as the Community Foundation, Park Foundation and United Way, that have helped keep them afloat.
“We’ve had such great community support,” she said. “The list is ongoing and long, from foundations and businesses to private funders.”
The key, though, is sustainability.
“What we’re collecting from families right now does not cover the cost of care anymore,” Mount said. “It barely did before. It’s a snowball rolling down a really steep hill. I’ve been writing grants for the past six months, but it’s not a long-term plan. I think it’s important for the community to realize that childcare is everyone’s problem.”
If there’s a bright spot among this though, it’s the people at the center of it all — the children.
“The kids are our best teachers. The kids are doing great,” Gomber said. “They wear their masks, they social distance, they want to help clean. It’s really quite impressive. They’ve become the little social justice implementers.”
At CRCC, Mount has found much of the same.
“We heard administrators at public schools say [this summer] there was no way kids will wear masks, but we already had [kids] wearing them,” she said. “Kids recognize the importance of lessons they’re being taught.”
In addition to the masks, other things in the classroom have been forced to change. Mount said at CRCC they had to adjust tables so fewer kids could sit at them and they rearranged shelves to create small areas. Teachers encourage kids to play on their own rather than with their peers, and, of course, staff has to clean each toy between use.
At DICC, Gomber said they’ve made some changes to activities and curriculum to allow for a safer environment, but, like at CRCC, the kids are making it easy.
“The kids are phenomenal. They are life-learners and they are resilient,” she said. “You walk in the building and light up because you see them. They’ve adapted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.