Due to inclement weather, the Cayuga Health Systems mobile COVID-19 sampling center at the Shops at Ithaca Mall will be closed Thursday and Friday, April 30 and May 1. 

The forecast includes periodic rain and winds over the next two days. To make up for the lost time, the sampling center will be open on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sampling center has emerged as the most effective way to boost testing accessibility, as the number of residents who have been tested since it opened in late March has accelerated far quicker than the pace in the county before it opened. 

To get tested, pre-register at cayugahealthsystem.org or call (607) 319-5708. Testing is now open to all essential workers, who do not need to be showing symptoms or have had contact with a person who tested positive to get a sample taken. 

