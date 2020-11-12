The Tompkins County Health Department announced Thursday that the Cayuga Health Mass Sampling Center will offer COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.– noon.
The center normally operates Monday through Friday outside the Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Road. The health department said the site will open on Saturday in response to rising COVID-19 cases and exposures in Tompkins County.
Regular hours for pre-scheduled drive through testing will remain the same: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday– Friday.
A call center has been set up for patients who may not have access to the internet, need assistance registering, or have questions. The call center number is 607-319-5708. Any area residents seeking a test can go to www.cayugahealth.org to review the criteria and schedule an appointment.
For additional information about cases or specific recent exposures, visit: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health.
...
Need transportation to the testing site? Contact 2-1-1 (or 877-211-8677) for a list of options. Available 8:30 am – 5:00 pm weekdays.
