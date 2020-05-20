Mobile testing facility at Mall

The Cayuga Health Mobile Sampling Center has adjusted its hours this week, the Tompkins County Health Department announced. 

The normal hours for testing are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekdays, and closed on weekends. The move also corresponds with an influx in testing numbers as testing criteria relaxes and a positive test at GreenStar Grocery Co-Op sent hundreds more people to go get tested. 

The new hours are as follows:

  • Monday, 5/18: 10:00 AM–3:00 PM
  • Tuesday, 5/19: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
  • Wednesday, 5/20: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
  • Thursday, 5/21: 8:30 AM–6:30 PM
  • Friday, 5/22: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
  • Saturday, 5/23: 8:30 AM–12:00 Noon
  • Monday, 5/25: CLOSED for Memorial Day

