The Cayuga Health Mobile Sampling Center has adjusted its hours this week, the Tompkins County Health Department announced.
The normal hours for testing are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekdays, and closed on weekends. The move also corresponds with an influx in testing numbers as testing criteria relaxes and a positive test at GreenStar Grocery Co-Op sent hundreds more people to go get tested.
The new hours are as follows:
- Monday, 5/18: 10:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Tuesday, 5/19: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Wednesday, 5/20: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Thursday, 5/21: 8:30 AM–6:30 PM
- Friday, 5/22: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Saturday, 5/23: 8:30 AM–12:00 Noon
- Monday, 5/25: CLOSED for Memorial Day
