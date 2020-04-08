The mobile sampling center in the Ithaca Mall parking lot will close for two days due to expected inclement weather and high winds.
Cayuga Medical Center announced the decision Wednesday afternoon. The forecast for the next few days calls for windy weather with heavy rain. CMC spokesperson John Turner said that they would be working a special Saturday shift to make up for the lost time.
The center, opened in late March, is normally open from Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has significantly increased the access to sampling and testing for people in Tompkins County. Since it opened, over 2,000 people have been tested.
The schedule for Saturday's special shift has not yet been announced.
