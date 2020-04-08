Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Windy. Showers developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.