The Tompkins County Health Department's daily update shows that another person has been discharged from the hospital. There are now five people hospitalized for coronavirus.
So far this week, 99 people have been tested since Monday, bringing the total testing numbers to 2,996. One more person has tested positive, bringing the positives to 124 with 172 people awaiting their results. Of the 124, 94 people have been deemed recovered.
Of the 2,996 people who have been tested, 2,700 have tested negative, or about 96 percent of those who have had their samples taken and returned.
The sampling center is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who want to get tested should go to cayugahealthsystem.org or call (607) 319-5708. By calling 2-1-1, you can ask for a sanitized ride to the sampling center.
For more of our coronavirus coverage, go to our special landing page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.