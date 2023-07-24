Tompkins County is in the process of creating a new plan to manage the waste produced within the county for the next ten years. The draft plan is being developed by the Department of Recycling and Materials Management and was recently presented to the public during a meeting on July 11. The county is accepting public comment on the draft plan until August 7.
If you’re interested in reading the entire document it can be found here: https://recycletompkins.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Rethinking-Waste-in-Tompkins-County-Draft-Plan-Compressed.pdf
During the meeting, waste reduction and recycling specialist, Kat McCarthy, said that previous plans have “laid the groundwork for an ongoing focus on waste reduction and materials management,” and that the new draft plan creates “even more opportunity to reduce, reuse, recycle and rethink our waste.” A key priority of the plan is to create what McCarthy called a “local circular economy” within the county. This prioritizes getting the most use possible out of materials and reintegrating them into the system in new ways rather than just throwing them into the trash.
According to McCarthy, “Waste prevention represents the largest opportunity to reduce waste by not creating it in the first place.” She continued saying, “This requires a departure from a single-use disposable ethos that is pervasive in this country.”
Even though there has been an increase in single-use materials over the past several decades, McCarthy estimates that the amount of waste generated by the average Tompkins County resident will decrease from 3.91 pounds to 2.42 pounds by 2030.
While the draft plan outlines several positive initiatives that the county is working towards implementing to reduce waste such as fostering a local sharing economy, increasing infrastructure for reuse, and bolstering food waste reduction and recycling efforts, certain aspects of the plan regarding the management of sewer sludge, also known as biosolids, and the county's relationship with Casella Waste Management have sparked some concern among the public.
Some of the concerns regarding sewer sludge management came from page 32 of the draft plan, where it says that “approximately 1,471 tons of biosolids from the Village of Cayuga Heights are land applied by Dickson Farms.” McCarthy described this sentence as a “data error” and said that “as of 2017 the village has reported that their biosolids are not land applied.” She added that the error will be corrected before the plan is submitted to the DEC.
The State Department of Environmental Conservation describes “land applying” biosolids as a method of soil treatment that involves applying organic waste “directly to agricultural fields as a source of nutrients and/or to improve soil quality, reducing the need for commercial fertilizers.” However, the environmental contamination that comes with adding sewer sludge into soil has resulted in the practice being banned in certain states.
During the public comment period of the meeting, Yayoi Koizumi spoke representing the group Zero Waste Ithaca saying that she was “deeply concerned about the information revealed in the solid waste management plan, which was just altered at the beginning of the meeting.” Koizumi said that despite the alterations, she remains concerned about repeated mentions within the plan about “small amounts of sludge still being applied somewhere in the region.” She added, “How small is small? We want to know the number.”
Koizumi took issue with disparities in numbers in the plan about the tonnage of sewer sludge. According to Koizumi, a 2015 Biocycle article said that the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Plant alone created 4,500 tons of sewage sludge, but the draft plan says the total tonnage from the whole county is approximately 1,300 tons as of 2021. “What happened to the remaining 3,144…It is unlikely that the tonnage of sludge production of the county decreased dramatically between 2015 and 2021…The numbers in the document simply don’t add up,” Koizumi said.
The Town Supervisor of Thurston, Michael Volino, said: “It's good to hear that as of 2017 Cayuga Heights has not sent any sewage sludge to Thurston.” However, he continued saying that the current land spreading permit from 2019 that Dickson Farms operates under is in effect until 2024 and allows biosolids to be accepted from Cayuga Heights, Trumansburg, and Dryden.
Volino explained that the only good use of biosolids is for them to be put in a landfill. He said that “it should not be composted, it should not be land applied because of the contamination of the PFAS as well as other heavy metal chemicals.” According to Molina, the Finger Lakes Sierra Club recently tested water on farms “adjacent to the Dickson operation and found PFAS contamination in 200-feet-deep wells above EPA standards.”
The Mayor of Cayuga Heights, Linda Woodard, responded to Volino’s comments saying that the village has been taking [biosolids] to Steuben County to the landfill since the beginning of 2022. She added that for the last six months, the biosolids have been transferred to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Plant while the Cayuga Heights plant is under renovation.
While Woodard disagreed with Volino’s statements regarding biosolids being land-applied in Thurston, she agreed that “putting sludge on land is not a good idea,” but added that “we don't have good solutions, none of them are good.”
During the meeting, Tim Hargrave — who owns a farm in the Town of Cameron — explained that exposure to PFAS has been linked to certain types of cancer, birth defects, liver damage, and many other health problems. Hargrave said that The New York State Department of Health has issued a letter to the DEC “describing the ways that PFAS get into the environment, specifically landfill leachate and land-spreading of sewer sludge.”
According to Hargrave, for years States like Maine and New York have promoted sewer sludge (biosolids) as a “beneficial soil amendment” However, after realizing that the practice causes harmful chemicals to contaminate the environment, Maine has taken steps to ban land-application of sewer sludge on farmland. Unfortunately, New York has not yet taken similar action.
Hargrave said that many of the farms in Maine that used sewer sludge to fertilize their soil have been shut down and can no longer sell or market their meat, milk, or other farm produce.
Cornell University Professor Dr. Brian McBride — who studies crop and soil science — said that “the present rules for biosolid application on land do not protect farmland, farmers, or the general public. Instead, farmland application provides a direct pathway for contamination of food crops, meat, and dairy products.” He has said that “farmland application of sludge is the most ill-advised and potentially dangerous option for sludge disposal.”
Volino also said that Dickson Farms — which spans the towns of Thurston, Cameron, and Bath in Steuben County — was recently sold to Casella Organics, which plans to bring in biosolids from Nassau County. “We’re pushing back on this as a town,” Molina said. He added that “what Casella wants to do in Thurston is now banned in the State of Maine.”
Treasurer of Sustainable Finger Lakes, Peter McDonald, expanded on issues regarding Casella saying that “They’ve been fined $500,000 by our own state DEC,” and they are currently under litigation for putting recyclable materials in the trash. McDonald said that it’s important to include information in the draft plan regarding these issues because “I think it’s critical that we don’t fool ourselves and feel virtuous in our recycling if it’s just going to the dump.”
