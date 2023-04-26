Following the withdrawal of Second Wind Cottages’ application to the Community Recovery Fund, the Tompkins County Legislature has decided to re-allocate $510,000 in funding to other applicants.
In a recent interview County legislator Dan Klein said, “We had to invent a system to reallocate the money. Since this program was invented from scratch. There was nothing in the rulebook sitting there waiting for us.”
Klein said that the criteria for approval will remain the same, but that it's “pretty broad.” According to Klein, “the money came from the federal government as COVID stimulus money so part of it is trying to fund organizations and efforts that will help the community recover from the trauma that was the pandemic.”
He continued saying, “that can be interpreted very broadly. We’re looking at things like daycare, housing, mental health, broadband big topics that are difficult to tackle.”
The committee in charge of redirecting the funds made the following decisions in advance of the reallocation:
According to Klein, as soon as it became apparent that there was going to be a redistribution of funds the legislature began hearing from a number of organizations that didn’t get awarded funds the first time around and wanted a piece of the pie. As a result, The committee in charge of redirecting the funds voted in favor of asking organizations to refrain from lobbying the Legislature to advocate for their applications.
“We’re not going to consider unsolicited information. We’ve got all the information we need in the applications and we’re going to make a decision based on that,” Klein said.
They have also said that no new applications will be accepted and additional money will not be granted to those who have already received funding, with an exception for the Tompkins Chamber, who was the last organization previously funded and received partial funding based on what was previously left.
According to the committee, applicants eligible for this round of funding are the 27 applicants who made the first scoring cut in 2022.
In addition, all 14 Legislators are able to select one remaining unfunded application and add to the new eligible list. This list will include up to 41 applicants.
Those 41 applicants will be contacted and asked whether they wish to modify their minimum or maximum dollar request, if they do so they must provide a narrative.
All 14 Legislators will have the opportunity to score the new eligible list of applicants. Those scores will be tabulated by the consultant, MRB Group, and compiled into one final merged spreadsheet for a vote by the Committee and ultimately the full Legislature.
The new eligible list is posted to the Tompkins County Website.
Klein said that this process will allow organizations “that didn't even make the first cut last year, get one more chance depending on if one of the legislators picks them or not.”
According to Klein, “The committee will be meeting on May 1 to vote. And then that recommendation goes to the full legislature later in May.”
