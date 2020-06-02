Libraries in Tompkins County will be reopening, according to a county press release, with curbside and in-lobby pick-up the week of June 15, 2020.
The release said Tompkins County residents can place a hold on their local library’s materials by phone, email, or through the library catalogue. Many of the libraries have been closed entirely since the county's declaration of a state of emergency in mid-March, offering some online-only services to customers.
Curbside and in-lobby pick-up processes are designed to be safe and contactless. Residents are encouraged to visit their library’s website for details and hours, including exact opening dates:
- Dryden (Southworth): https://southworthlibrary.org/ (Opening June 15, hours from Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3-7 and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10–2)
- Groton Public Library: https://grotonpubliclibrary.net/ (Opening June 16, hours Tuesday-Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Lansing Library: https://lansinglibrary.org/ (Opening June 15, hours Monday and Wednesday 4-7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Newfield Public Library: https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/ (Opening June 15, Monday 10-2 and 2-5 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday 2-5 p.m. and Thursday 2-6:30 p.m.)
- Tompkins County Public Library: https://www.tcpl.org/ (Opening June 15, hours 10-1 and 3-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- Ulysses Philomathic (Trumansburg): https://trumansburglibrary.org/UPL/ (Opening June 15, hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday 5-8 p.m.)
Returns will only be accepted through book drops, and proper cleaning and disinfection processes will be used to clean the books and protect those checking them out afterwards.
Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino stated, “I’d like to commend our local libraries for putting thoughtful safety plans in place, and for collaborating on a consistent approach.” Molino continued, “Libraries are important community hubs, and while this is a limited reopening for materials, I’m pleased that our residents will once again have access to many of the books and resources available.”
Tompkins County Public Library Director Annette Birdsall stated, “We’re excited to safely offer materials for our patrons, and eager to make sure people have resources to use and enjoy.” She continued, “Our libraries have had to find new ways to engage with patrons throughout this crisis, please continue to visit us virtually, as you once again enjoy our print books, DVDs, and more.”
