Citing the overarching goals of finding long-term housing for the homeless, Tompkins County will not continue low-barrier, Code Blue-style housing policies, despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The move has local housing advocates nervous that those displaced out of hotel rooms provided by the county will not be able to find housing quickly enough to avoid becoming homeless again and encountering the pitfalls that brings with it.
Those displaced, expected to be about 30 people or so, will still be eligible to apply for housing through the Department of Social Services, with some relaxed regulations compared to the normal process—a move made with an eye towards getting people into housing who might not typically qualify or might be resistant to entering the process at all, according to Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino and Deputy Administrator Amie Hendrix.
Code Blue is a policy in effect statewide from November 15 through April 15 (a two week endpoint postponement this year) that mandates that counties find emergency shelter for people living on the street after nightfall if the temperature falls below freezing. In Tompkins County, that shelter often takes the form of churches willing to provide space or hotels, and the entities that house the people for the night are compensated by New York State. The next day, if they are not enrolled, people are instructed to go to DSS to start the temporary housing assistance application process.
“Code Blue is intended for just an overnight stay, we’re looking for more of a permanent approach to it that aligns people with the services they need to prevent that come-and-go approach,” Molino said. “It’s even more complicated with COVID-19, but I think we’ve been able to connect with our partners to try and find the solutions to minimize public health risks and exposure. [...] It’s just a continuation of our efforts in the past of trying to get as many folks as we can that present themselves as homeless and qualify for Code Blue to get them the temporary assistance that they need.”
But those in the homeless advocacy community, some who wished to speak only on background, question if the permanent approach is valid or beneficial at this specific time if it comes at the expense of low-barrier temporary options, because of the risk it could put people in the short-term. If someone is, for whatever reason, hesitant to apply for assistance through DSS in a formal way, which the low-barrier housing policies like Code Blue don’t necessarily require, they could end up vulnerable in the street or the Jungle instead of sleeping in a hotel room at night, mitigating at least some of that vulnerability.
Several also pointed out that some nearby counties, Saratoga County for example, have strived to keep their low-barrier policies in place even as the Code Blue expiration approached and passed.
Thomas Luckini, of Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY) drew parallels between the situation from last month in the Jungle, when the start of a New York State project displaced six campsites and around 15 people in Ithaca’s de facto homeless encampment in Southwest Park. That situation ended up working out fairly well: the residents did have to move, but with help from people like Carmen Guidi of Second Wind Cottages, their encampments remain in the Jungle and there’s now hand-washing stations there too. But it points to the over-arching issue homeless advocates have with the situation: why is now the time to potentially pull short-term housing from people in the name of a long term solution in the midst of a pandemic?
“At this point, there’s no obligation tied to the pandemic that requires the county to provide housing,” Luckini said. “These are people the county is going to require to go through the typical channels and meet the standard requirements. And again, definitionally, if those people were capable of meeting those requirements they wouldn’t be in [low-barrier] housing, they’d be housed under typical temporary or emergency assistance.”
Some restrictions on DSS applications have indeed been relaxed, though Hendrix acknowledged that it’s unclear how long that will be the case. For example, typically if someone was dealing with addiction they would have to sign up for some sort of treatment option as part of the DSS process. Since many addiction treatment programs have been stopped or altered because of the outbreak, that particular statute was dropped, but Hendrix said that it would likely be brought back once local addiction treatment providers had further established telemedicine treatment alternatives.
“Typically, you have to have treatment to apply for, that piece has been suspended, you can register and go for it,” Hendricks said. “The challenge is it hasn’t been suspended forever, it’s until telemedicine picks up and we’re a little more used to using that with our substance use treatment providers. There’s a lot of that, Code Blue suspends regulations, and this is COVID suspending regulations.”
Hendricks added that employment regulations have also been loosened, among others. Hendrix said the county would be working with local organizations to hopefully connect people with necessary resources, but further named one point that could matter to the public but that she claims didn’t play a significant role in the county’s approach.
“One of the challenges is that Code Blue is not only weather-related, but it’s state-funded,” Hendrix said. “COVID would be a local fund. I think people get stuck on that, I don’t think that’s something that we’ve been stuck on. We’re trying to find the best way to respond to people who need support. In both cases, we’re trying to find temporary housing for these people instead of just returning them back to the streets.”
The decision was made known to homeless community advocates and workers last week, who reacted with fear over its implications for those who will be impacted by Code Blue’s expiration and now must go through the application process to secure housing through the Department of Social Services during a pandemic. Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY) is investigating the matter to see if litigation is possible or feasible, Luckini said.
“We are at the investigation stage,” Luckini said. “We are talking to the different people involved, and we are investigating whether litigation is appropriate. But at this point it is our understanding from all of our sources that the county is choosing not to extend low-barrier housing past the expiration of Code Blue.”
Even outside of the Code Blue dates, the county would have to house people if the temperature falls below freezing. But as the weather warms, Luckini said, there will be no requirement to house them, which is what worries him and others. The county’s words aside, he said not keeping in place low-barrier housing policies
“We have a lot of people in this county who are going to be effectively homeless again because they’re going to be potentially required to vacate the shelters or hotel spaces that have previously been provided to them,” Luckini said.
