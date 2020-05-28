This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
In their weekly update, Tompkins County officials said that communication from the state this afternoon indicates that the Southern Tier region, which includes Tompkins County, will not be approved to move to Phase Two on May 29 as had been hoped.
There is still a chance, according to Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino, but as of 4:45 p.m. the word from the governor's office is that they wanted to further assess how Phase One's impact on each region's public health. He said the regional control room is holding a conference call Thursday night that could reveal more details.
"Phase Two is not a 'go' for tomorrow," Molino said, echoing the call from the governor and contact he had received from other county leaders, saying they'd gotten the same phone calls in the last few hours.
Though the length of Phase One has always been a bit unclear, it was generally understood that if a region had met the public health metrics for 14 days after re-opening, which was first allowed on May 15, then it would be allowed to move to Phase Two. Phase Two's guidelines haven't been explicitly laid out by the state government, though industries listed under Phase Two are professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate. Molino added that the state announced today that Phase Two would also include all office jobs -- though there will likely be some nuance and wrinkles announced, such as offices only being allowed to be at 50 percent capacity or something along those lines.
The Southern Tier's numbers would appear to meet all the metrics as set out by the state, using the regional monitoring dashboard and regional monitoring chart.
Though Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not discuss Phase Two re-opening in his press briefing today, it's likely to come up at tomorrow's conference. Over in Chemung County, they are taking the news a bit harder.
NEW: Chemung County Exec Chris Moss says businesses in his area will begin Phase 2 tomorrow, regardless of what Cuomo says.“The governor can make that comment to someone on the radio but we can’t get a call from the governor’s office? ... You know what, we’re opening tomorrow”— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) May 28, 2020
