A mood of optimism filled the legislative chambers on July 6 as the Tompkins County Legislature gathered for its first official in-person meeting since the pandemic. The legislators used the occasion to discuss the county’s economic recovery strategy and consider the current state of the pandemic in the county.
At the outset of the meeting, Legislator Deborah Dawson took the opportunity to celebrate the return to in-person meetings and extended gratitude to all the individuals who helped virtually broadcast the meetings during the pandemic through YouTube livestreams and Zoom. Considering the benefits offered by online access, Dawson shared that there has been serious discussion about keeping committee and legislature meetings available online, however a final decision on the matter is still in the making.
“This has been a massive puzzle at times to try and figure out how to livestream and make sure that all of our meetings are available to the public,” she said. “But what we have learned is that for many of our meetings, we can accommodate our staff better by sometimes allowing them to Zoom in.”
Heather McDaniel, President of the Ithaca Area Economic Development, who joined virtually, gave a presentation about the Tompkins County Economic Recovery Strategy, outlining the economic impacts of the pandemic and a projected county response.
She stressed that the formulation of the recovery strategy is the result of countless conversations with many individuals across the county, and that a main objective of the strategy is to use the experience of the pandemic as a source of innovation and opportunity.
“A number of us stakeholders spent a significant amount of time last year talking to other stakeholders from sector leaders to businesses to policy advocates, really trying to understand the new challenges and the new opportunities as a result of the pandemic,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel and her team organized the recovery strategy into three phases: response, stabilization and redevelopment and revitalization. She recounted the ensuing success of the first two phases— from mobilizing almost $710,000 to support 122 businesses at the beginning of the pandemic to offering customized support to over 200 businesses and implementing consumer confidence messaging campaigns.
The focus of her presentation then turned to the third phase: redevelopment and revitalization. This third phase consists of actions which attend specifically to targeted business sectors, the workforce, and infrastructure.
“We want to ensure that our economy recovers, and not only recovers, but comes back stronger and better than it ever was before,” McDaniel said. “This is really meant to be a companion piece to the county wide economic development strategy, but really focusing on the new actions and new opportunities as a result of the pandemic.”
To cap off the presentation, McDaniel provided a sample of potential short term and long term initiatives in which the county could invest to achieve economic recovery. Many of the proposed projects are concentrated in the city of Ithaca rather than the surrounding cities, and this disproportionate focus on the city concerned many of the legislators.
“I think you folks need to do everything you can to explain how these various projects that you've talked about are going to help benefit people in the rural areas,” Legislator Mike Lane said. “And not just because we’re building up the downtown area, and therefore that's our county’s seed...but because the other rural areas are entitled to grow as well.”
Legislator Martha Robertson harbored similar concerns, but McDaniel ensured the legislators that these proposed initiatives were generated after intense deliberation with stakeholders across the county, and each project would have cross-cutting benefits.
“Investing in infrastructure in the city of Ithaca definitely benefits both the people that drive into the city of Ithaca to work every day, not only from Groton, but also from outside of the county,” she said. “...The message here is that any actions that support economic recovery are good for our community and for our county.”
Legislator Leslie Schill supported McDaniel’s assessment that investment in the city generates benefits for the entire county, spurring broader economic recovery.
“An agglomeration in the economy — where we bring together new industry, we bring together infrastructure improvements, we bring together new housing opportunities — these things start to cluster,” she said. “They build upon themselves to create a better place, it attracts more business, more visits, more people who want to live in a community that has an outing and your economic and local needs, as well as jobs.”
The chamber conversation shifted from economic recovery to the current status of public health in the county. Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Health Department Public Health Director, virtually joined the meeting to give the legislators a COVID-19 update.
According to Kruppa, the county currently faces three active cases, and more than 66,000 residents have been fully vaccinated. Even amid slowing vaccination rates all across the country, the number of vaccinated individuals in the county continues to rise, an achievement Kruppa attributed in part to the Public Health Ambassadors program launched during the pandemic.
Although the Health Department had formulated the idea for the program before the pandemic as a way to reduce health inequities in the county, they jump-started the program to help increase the vaccination rate around the county. For the past two months, with vaccination rates slowing, four individuals have engaged in hundreds of hours of outreach work — talking with community leaders and at-risk communities about vaccine availability, supporting vaccine messaging campaigns, and promoting vaccination clinics.
Kruppa expressed the TCHD’s desire to extend this program beyond the pandemic, shifting from vaccine promotion to community focused projects and addressing county health disparities.
“We're looking... to really reach into our community, our communities of color, our immigrant, our migrant worker communities, our mobile home parks where many of our low socioeconomic status individuals live, and to find out what their needs are,” Kruppa said. “...We want to better understand what those needs are and then to get information from them on how we can build programming to support those needs.”
In a period of just 16 months — spanning from before the pandemic to June 2021 — the views of the TCHD homepage spiked from 17,000 to 2.7 million. Kruppa hopes that the Health Department can leverage this increased visibility within the community to continue to meet the needs of the community.
“We really want to use this higher profile to get the word out about available services and issues surrounding those individuals struggling with...a lot of issues that need attention,” he said.
The legislators will convene again on July 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the legislative chambers.
