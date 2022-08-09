Surveillance Cameras And Additional Street Light Among The Measures Floated
City and County officials had a joint public discussion at the County Legislature’s August 2 meeting regarding safety concerns along the West MLK Street corridor which contains a number of County-related buildings.
Chairwoman Shawna Black of Ithaca outlined the concerns about criminal activity in the area and said that while the County has taken some internal steps, she believed there is the need for more conversation with the City on how to stem violence and increase safety in the area.
Ithaca Acting Mayor Laura Lewis noted that there have been recent meetings about the issue at which residents, those who work in the area, and local business owners have expressed concerns about safety in the area.
Lewis added that some of the ideas being discussed include extending cameras down the street corridor to record footage of incidents and aid investigations, installing license plate readers, adding more street lighting in the area, and trying to specifically address issues occurring at and around the Southern Tier AIDS Program building.
Lewis said that the newly appointed special committee of Common Council members to further work on Reimagining Public Safety plans would be looking at the West MLK Street corridor safety issue as well.
Legislator Travis Brooks of Ithaca conceded that there will not be one answer to address the problems and stressed that officials “have to be open minded and willing to try new things, not be territorial and work with one another.”
Ithaca Acting Chief of Police John Joly explained that it is difficult to staff proactive police patrols and expresses his hope that resources could be made available to use technologies such as those mentioned by Acting Mayor Lewis.
Brooks took the opportunity to address speculation that the shortage of police officers is due to the Reimagining Public Safety efforts, noting that many of the issues with recruiting and retaining officers pre-date the Reimagining plans.
Legislator Rich John of Ithaca stressed that, “Reimagining Public Safety has nothing to do with disparaging police officers,” and that it is instead about building trust. John suggested that elected representatives should do more to publicly support police and the good work that they do and speak out about “the critical impacts officers have on individual lives.”
Legislator Veronica Pillar of Ithaca asked who is fielding calls from people who feel unsafe walking in the West MLK Street corridor and for a report on specific things that individuals are experiencing and noticing.
Acting Chief Joly responded that while he didn’t have specific numbers, “there is increased pedestrian traffic in the area at all hours which leads to other things.” He added that while calls don’t come in immediately, they will come in through chats and emails after the fact by witnesses.
