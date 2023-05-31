Last week the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response presented its first ever EMS awards to recognize the contributions of Emergency Medical Services personnel in the community. EMS Program Manager for DoER Joe Milliman said "It's an honor to present these awards to individuals and organizations that play a vital role in public safety by providing life-saving care, and who are dedicated to serving their communities."
Brian Snyder of the Village of Trumansburg EMS was awarded the first ever Tim Bangs Lifetime Achievement Award. Snyder has worked as both a ground paramedic and a flight medic, and served the agency as its EMS Administrator. According to the county news release. The news release announcing the award said, “Brian's calm and confident demeanor, his interest in discussing cases and sharing his knowledge and experience has not only shown his patient-entered care, but it has helped other providers improve theirs.”
The Department of Emergency Response also selected Trumansburg EMS for EMS Agency of the Year “because of how they have led the way in improving the EMS system in Tompkins County.”
Additional award winners included Emily Dove of Trumansburg EMS, who was awarded with ALS Provider of the Year. Caleb Wood of Bangs Ambulance was given the award of BLS Provider of the Year.
The Award for EMS Crew of the Year was given to Andrew Chambers and Kaitlin Gorton of Dryden Ambulance for providing “rapid, life-saving interventions” after an individual went into anaphylactic shock from a bee sting.
The Department of Emergency Response also recognized the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Airport Fire and Rescue, and the 9-1-1 Center with the EMS Award of Excellence for their response to a cardiac arrest at the airport passenger terminal in April 2022.
In addition to the awards given by the Department of Emergency Response, the 2023 American Red Cross Real Heroes Awards Ceremony honored three Bangs Ambulance employees with the Medical award. Paramedics Andrew Dean and Hayden Frank, along with EMT Patrick Kuehl were honored with the award for their response to an unknown medical problem at a residence in the Town of Ithaca on May 15, 2022.
The call was for a possible medical emergency involving a woman who was on the phone with a friend when the line suddenly went silent. When the three arrived with the supervisor fly car and paramedic ambulance, they were confronted with a multi-unit apartment building with no information regarding which apartment the patient was in.
Instead of concluding that this was a “no patient” situation, the crew sought information from a neighbor, used certain indicators such as shoes in front of a door, and then noticed a window leading to a porch roof that would offer a view into the apartment they suspected the patient could be in. Hayden Frank climbed out that window, positioned himself on the porch roof, shined his flashlight into the kitchen window, didn’t see anything at first, and then noticed someone unconscious in the living room.
While EMS personnel typically leave forcible entry to law enforcement or the fire department, the crew recognized that time was of the essence and kicked in the door. The patient was near death and the crew launched into action, providing ventilatory support, medications, and other interventions. The outcome was successful, the person made a full recovery, and, after being discharged from the hospital, called the ambulance company to thank the crew for what they did.
In response to receiving the award, Kuehl said, “This call that we went on was impactful for me because I like working with a good team, and the team we had that day was phenomenal, and it was one of the very few calls for which I’ve received follow-up at all and our patient did survive.”
Frank responded saying that, “It was really good to hear that a week later she tried calling down to the office to get in touch with us and that she was doing okay and she wanted to say ‘thank you’. It actually doesn’t often happen that we get any sort of follow-up from patients, so that feels good.”
According to Dean, “It was a positive outcome, mainly due to a strong team effort by an excellent team.”
