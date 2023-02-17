During a lengthy public comment period of the five hour meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature that took place on February 7th, residents confronted legislators about plans to form a task force to consider making renovations to the public safety building, which houses the Tompkins County Jail.
The resolution to create a task force to consider renovations passed 14-0, moving forward a review of potential designs and estimated costs associated with making improvements of the public safety building.
Several members of the public spoke about the jail renovation project, asking it to be tabled citing a lack of updated data and other considerations that they would recommend regarding the facility and its cost. Speakers referenced the County’s success reducing the jail population over time, staying below 50 individuals on average.
However, according to the county the jail currently has a population of 58 individuals.
Residents who spoke to the legislature also cited previous studies and public scrutiny on the topic of jail expansion and community services to address recidivism. They advocated that the County continue to seek out perspectives and lived experiences by formerly incarcerated individuals to seek alternatives to jail expansion.
Legislator Rich John (D-Ithaca) cited the County’s low incarceration rate and spoke about how the jail is only one piece of the equation. According to John, the court system, Sheriff’s priorities, staff, and community advocates all contribute to reducing the number of individuals housed at the jail.
John also clarified that the resolution is in favor of gathering more information with the building’s continuing deterioration while the decisions are made. John also spoke about why it may not be an advantage to the county to make the jail too small, and that the County has been committed to not boarding individuals out to other facilities around the State.
However, the county currently has five individuals boarded out to other New York State jails.
Legislator Travis Brooks (D-Ithaca) spoke about both his support for moving forward by passing the resolution while also encouraging additional community input. Brooks proposed an amendment that would create a task force with members of the Public Safety and Facilities and Infrastructure Committees, the Sheriff’s Office, and the community to evaluate the Public Safety Committee report on the current facility and inform the Facilities and Infrastructure Committee moving forward.
The amendment passed unanimously. The task force will include Legislators Brown, John, and Mike Lane (D-Dryden) who chairs the Facilities and Infrastructure Committee as well as the community and Sheriff’s Office representatives.
In a recent interview, Tompkins County Communications Director Dominick Recckio said that the legislature has “been looking at this for quite some time.”
According to Recckio, “There are currently renovations being considered at the jail because it's a very old building that’s in need of significant repairs.” He continued saying that there are also ongoing conversations regarding alternative models of staffing the jail.
The jail is currently structured in a way that requires more corrections officers due to the fact that it has long hallways that officers aren’t able to patrol effectively. Supporters of making the renovations say that if the jail was restructured in a way that made it easier for officers to patrol, the county would need to hire fewer of them.
The ideas for redesigning the jail comes at a time when the corrections decision in the jail is “very low on staffing” according to Recckio.
”If it was a system where people who were incarcerated were essentially around a circle, we would need fewer corrections officers observing those individuals,” said Recckio. He continued saying that the renovations are being considered to make the facility a safe and efficient place for both the workers and the people who have to spend time there.
The last time conversations around renovating the county jail came to public attention was in 2017. At the time, the Tompkins County jail was overcapacity. However, instead of increasing capacity by building a bigger jail, the county chose not to build a bigger jail — saving County taxpayers approximately $18 million. Instead, they chose to increase investment in additional alternatives to incarceration.
During a Tompkins County Legislature meeting that occurred last summer, David Sanders, from the Sunflower Houses program that’s part of Ultimate Re-Entry Opportunities of Tompkins County, said that “District attorney Matthew van Houghton has played a central role in decriminalizing poverty and quality of life crimes, such as substance use and things associated with homelessness.
Sanders continued saying that Instead of throwing people into pre-trial detention, Van Houghton utilized alternatives to incarceration such as ROR’s — which are essentially tickets to appear in court — instead of jail as the default option.
Sanders also said that he was “very proud of local judges who are now increasingly utilizing alternatives to incarceration and reentry programs and doing their best to divert people away from jail, and instead into other kinds of programs.”
He continued to explain that Tompkins County has a much lower level of incarceration than counties of similar sizes. According to Sanders, “Steuben County, on any given day in 2020, had 149 people in their jail. Compare that to Tompkins County, which has [58]. So I think there has been a huge impact.”
Despite this success there continues to be major issues relating to racial disparities that exist within the criminal justice system. For example, from 2018 to 2021 the number of African Americans in Tompkins County jail has fallen by 50%. However, the percentage of incarcerated African Americans has increased as the overall numbers are getting smaller.
According to data provided by Sunflower Houses, “Tompkins County is 4.4%, African American and African Americans make up 25% of arrests and 30% of the jail population.” In 2021 the county's African American prison population reached 41%.
Sunflower House representative, Taili Mugambe, told the Legislature that one of the factors driving this disparity are technical parole violations. According to Taili, 33% of technical parole violations are for African Americans.
Taili continued saying that “the county is going great on decarceration, but we continue to have major issues with respect to racial and ethnic disparities, particularly for Black and African American people living in the county.”
According to data provided by Sunflower Houses, Black Americans are 9.7 times more likely to be held in Tompkins County jail than all other groups combined.
