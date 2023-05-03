The City of Ithaca’s reimagining public safety process that was initiated by former Mayor Svante Myrick following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been mired in controversy regarding alleged conflicts of interests by those involved in the process since its inception. Now, more than two years after the process began the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) has released a report in response to the allegations of wrongdoing.
The County began its investigation following an ethics complaint by Common Council member Cynthia Brock on May 4, 2022 which requested an investigation into potential conflicts of interest and misappropriation of municipal funds by the former Mayor — who began working for the liberal think-tank People for the American Way (PFAW) in 2017 while he was still operating in his position with the City.
Myrick eventually resigned from his mayoral position in February 2022 after accepting a promotion to serve as Executive Director of PFAW, but his relationship with the think-tank — which lobbied in favor of the reimagining plan in March 2022 — has caused some to question if the process has been influenced by outside sources.
The County Ethics Advisory Board found some of those concerns to have merit. The report calls out the City of Ithaca for failing to respond to county inquiries into the reimagining process. As a result, the board said they were forced to reach their findings “based upon information obtained from other sources” which led them to make “several adverse inferences” against the city. According to the report, “an adverse inference permits a finder of fact to conclude that information was not produced because it would be unfavorable to the person or entity from which it was requested.”
The report found violations by both the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County for retaining the Center for Policing Equity without the required review, and several violations by former Mayor Myrick. The report found that Myrick violated the city's “conflict of interest policy in receiving direct and indirect benefits from an organization with interests in City government.” In addition, it found an “appearance of a violation by Myrick for “using the position of Mayor for purposes of career advancement with a third party.”
The report found no violations by reimagining public safety working group members or leadership, and no violations by the Park Foundation, Center for Transformative Action or the Dorothy Cotton Institute.
In response to the county report, Myrick released a statement saying, “It’s important to remember that the city already conducted an entirely independent review of the RPS project, with an outside law firm, and found no ethics violations. Unfortunately, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board’s process was not as independent and free from conflict of interest as the city’s was. The belated decision by the county board chair to acknowledge his conflicts of interest and abstain from a final vote on the findings is a serious concern, given his role in driving the investigation. Moreover, the board admits in its report that many of its findings cannot be corroborated with evidence and are ‘inferences’ the board has made. We believe the weaknesses in the county’s process and findings are so severe that its report can’t be taken as a serious refutation of the city’s earlier findings, which cleared the Mayor’s office of any allegations of wrongdoing.”
Current Mayor Laura Lewis and City Attorney Ari Lavine responded to the county report in a joint statement saying, “…the City commissioned an independent investigation that was exhaustively conducted by outside counsel Kristen Smith…[the] report found no ethics violations and shed light on welcome opportunities for improving City policy and procedures.” They continued saying that the County investigation “exceeded the lawful advisory scope permitted by New York law” which “rendered various City witnesses unable to participate in the interviews with the County.”
While the investigation by Ms. Smith, referenced by Myrick, Lewis and Lavine found no ethics violations, the report did reveal issues related to transparency in city government which prompted Mayor Lewis to outline legislation that she will bring before the Common Council in the coming year in an effort to improve the “procedural guardrails of local government.”
Former Mayor Myrick and City officials began to cast doubt on the County investigation after it was revealed by Ms. Smiths investigation that Brock and County Legislator Rich John “had gone back and forth” discussing the ethics complaint “prior to it being submitted to the TCEAB.” In a letter to the Ethics Advisory Board on December 3, 2022, the City Attorney said, “Mr John is attempting to serve as judge and jury over an ethics complaint that he helped to create.” Those who question the county investigation have said that John should have removed himself from the board earlier for the investigation to be trusted.
Brock, John and the County Ethics Advisory Board legal counsel have said that there was nothing wrong with the actions that prompted the investigation, and that there was no need to call off the investigation or for John to step down. Regardless, John decided to abstain from the vote to approve the county report before it passed by a margin of 4-0.
Following the approval of the County ethics report John released a statement saying, “during the course of the investigation, the Ithaca City Attorney and employees of People For The American Way (“PFAW”) made certain allegations that I had certain conflicts of interests preventing his participation in this investigation. TCEAB thoroughly reviewed those allegations and concluded they have no merit. Nonetheless, to remove even the appearance of a conflict and to avoid undue collateral attacks on this investigation, there are four other independent volunteer members that have voted in favor of the advisory opinion.”
In response to the outcome of the investigation, Brock said “I'm deeply grateful and appreciative of the hard work and dedication of the members of the Tompkins County ethics advisory board. I know that none of them imagined the undertaking that was ahead of them when they agreed to serve in this capacity and I think that they have demonstrated the importance of their role to our community, and to building faith and integrity. In our support for our government systems.
