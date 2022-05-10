ITHACA, NY -- Tompkins County Attorney Bill Troy has decided to open an ethics investigation after city of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock requested the county’s ethics board look into the actions of former mayor Svante Myrick during the Reimagining Public Safety process.
Brock’s primary complaints against Myrick include: promise of payment to the task force co-leads without council approval; soliciting funds from outside sources to go toward task force members; the acceptance of Center for Policing Equity’s services pro bono without any assessment into qualifications or motives and without going through council; and his overlapping time as both the mayor and a paid employee of his current organization, People for the American Way. People for the American Way currently employs people whose roles include lobbying for support for the Reimagining Public Safety plan, which Brock identified as a potential conflict of interest.
On May 9, Troy made the decision that the request must be considered by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board. In Troy’s decision he stated that because the city has not created a Board of Ethics, the county’s board must evaluate requests to render opinions concerning “issues about how a governmental organization in Tompkins County, other that the county, has conducted its officers as alleged herein.”
Troy’s opinion is in no way a confirmation of guilt, but merely an agreement that the accusations should be investigated. Additionally, the opinion never names Myrick specifically, only referring to the review of “certain acts and decisions made by City of Ithaca personnel and others.” However, Myrick has been the target of Brock’s complaints and was named in her formal request to Troy.
There is no timeline for the investigation, and the county declined to make further comment. Myrick has previously denied wrongdoing and said that he would be happy to cooperate with any investigation.
(1) comment
I've spoken to Attorney Troy before. I called him to complain about the rude county Clerk and how she gave me wrong legal information regarding a NYS deadline that would have put me in a liable situation. Attorny Troy did his best to protect that horrible lady. Anyway, he won't afford any POC public servant that kind of white supremacist courtesy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.