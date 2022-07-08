The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has just reported that on Friday July 1st, 2022 at approximately 3:20PM a Tompkins County Corrections Officer was severely assaulted by a Tompkins County inmate. The officer was delivering cleaning supplies to the inmate after the inmate had intentionally flooded the cell. The unprovoked attack occurred as the officer was handing over cleaning supplies. The Corrections Officer was transported to Cayuga Medical Center for treatment.
Abraham Phelan, age 24, was being held on a Class A misdemeanor Forcible Touching charge out of the City of Ithaca. As a result of the assault on the Corrections Officer on July 1st, 2022, Abraham Phelan was charged with Assault in the Second Degree a Class C felony. Abraham Phelan was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $30,000 cash bail.
