The Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce officially opened its new office space located at 124 Brindley Street in the West End of Ithaca following a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 19.
Local elected officials from the Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca along with community members and business leaders from around the county all attended the event.
During the event, President and CEO of the Tompkins Chamber, Jennifer Tavares, thanked everyone involved in making the opening of the new office space possible. According to Tavares, “It really is a fantastic new home for us, and the needs that we have for ease of access are a big reason we ended up here in the West End instead of in Downtown Ithaca,”
She continued thanking the buildings owner, Jerry Dietz, and his team at CSP Management for the “beautiful“ work they did on the project.
Additional participants included Holt Architects, Hayes Strategy, Syracuse Office Environments, the Alcohol and Drug Council of Tompkins County, Ithaca Lights, Iron Design, and Warehouse Carpets.
According to Tavares, “We see so much potential in this area of our community, there are really interesting thingss happening down here.“ She continued saying, “Eventually, we’ll be able to get right around the corner to Wegmans.”
Following the comments from Tavares, Jerry Dietz thanked his crew at CSP Management saying that many of his workers have “been with me for years, and they make CSP what CSP is.” He continued saying ”I cannot stand up here and not give them all of the love that I feel for them.”
Alderperson Ducson Nguyen attended the event on behalf of Mayor Laura Lewis and said that he was “really happy“ about the location of the new office space and hopes that it will incentivize more development in the area.
According to Nguyen, “the city is committed to this area…but I also want to acknowledge that there are challenges in this area and we are working on those too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.