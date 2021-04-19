The Tompkins County Board of Elections has issued MAILCHECK cards to registered voters in Tompkins County, which should be arriving now. These cards inform voters of important election dates and times in 2021, let voters know where their polling place is, and help the Board of Elections update addresses for Tompkins County voters that have moved.
If a card is delivered at your address to someone who no longer lives there, simply mark the card accordingly ("Not at This Address") and put it back in the mail. The post office will then return it to the Board of Elections.
With questions about MAILCHECK cards, voting, or local elections, call the Board of Elections at (607) 274-5522 or visit votetompkins.com.
