The Tompkins County Legislature has approved more than $6 million in one time grant funds to community organizations as part of the Community Recovery Fund program. Projects being funded through the program are aligned with the program's priorities of addressing the immediate and continuing impacts of COVID-19. The grants were approved by a 12-1 vote, with Legislator Randy Brown (R-Newfield) as the only opposition.
The grant process began in September 2022 and considered more than $32 million in funding requests from over 200 local organizations. A committee of the Tompkins County Legislature reviewed grant applications and prepared a resolution for the full body, which passed on December 20.
In total, $6,535,344 was given to 54 organizations. A full list of recipients can be found on the Tompkins County website under the Community Recovery Fund section.
One final project is yet to be fully approved, the Legislature must review the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) results upon their completion for Second Wind Cottages prior to voting to approve the project that would total $510,000.
If approved, the project would expand the organization’s existing Newfield site with the intent to construct 25 temporary campsite shelters connected to municipal water and electricity with a shared service facility for bathrooms, showers, and laundry.
Even though final approval for the project is pending, the resolution to remove funding for Second Wind that was proposed by Legislator Randy Brown failed on a 5-8 vote. According to Brown, the Newfield Town Board has concerns with the idea of expanding services in the area. Brown’s motion failed but Legislators Sigler (R-Lansing), Dawson (D-Lansing), Shurtleff (R-Groton), and Lane (D-Dryden) voted in favor of Brown’s resolution to remove the funding.
According to Legislator Sigler, “it just doesn’t make sense” to have this housing located away from the City of Ithaca where there is a density of services. In response, Legislator Greg Mezey (D-Ithaca) spoke about the problem of homelessness being one that is County-wide and that he feels it is the responsibility of the Legislature to take an incremental approach including this proposed project.
According to Legislator Mezey, “These are people, and an opportunity for people to have shelter and structure and some programming. Maybe taking a few people from Downtown Ithaca and moving them to Newfield … will be transformative for them.”
Regarding the debate around Second Wind expanding services in Newfield, Legislator Travis Brooks (D-Ithaca) said, “We need housing in this community, period … there is room for this project … we have to put people in places that support them and help them on to a better life.”
Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature Shawna Black stated, “I was in awe of the ideas and projects that came forward in the applications for this program. While I’m sorry that we will not be able to fund every applicant, I believe that the outcomes that we’ll see from the recipient projects will exceed our expectations.”
Black continued saying, “While our community has shown remarkable resilience throughout the pandemic, it’s clear that support is needed to aid in recovery – this program is making investments to help us achieve that.”
Legislator Dan Klein, who chaired the Community Recovery Grant committee of the Legislature said, “This grant fund will invest significant resources in the areas of childcare and education, health and mental health care, housing and addressing homelessness, and workforce development, all of which will make a big impact on our community’s resilience and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Klein continued saying that he wanted to thank his colleagues on the Legislature for contributing to this process.
“We had a transparent and thorough review of applicants and made what I believe to be solid recommendations for funding. It’s very difficult to say no to organizations doing good work, but I want to thank everyone who applied – this was an important process for your Legislature to go through, helping us to further understand ongoing community needs ripe for investment,” said Klein.
The grants are being made from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed to Tompkins County as part of the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic relief and recovery efforts.
A total of $19.8 million was distributed to Tompkins County and has been designated for infrastructure investments, Language Access programming, Reimagining Public Safety initiatives, direct community investments, and growing the County’s organizational capacity.
In November, Legislature Chairwoman Shawna Black detailed the County’s use of ARPA funds as part of a National Association of Counties panel discussion, which can be viewed online.
