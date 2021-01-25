ITHACA, NY -- Second Ward City of Ithaca Alderperson Seph Murtagh announced that he will not be seeking a fourth term on the Ithaca Common Council. His current term, which runs until the end of 2021, will be his last. Murtagh has represented the second ward on the Ithaca Common Council since 2012.
“Representing the second ward on the Common Council has been the honor of my life,” said Murtagh. “But I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years now, and I think it’s good for democracy to have a rotation on these seats. Ten years just feels like the right time to move on and make some room for new voices in city government.”
Murtagh has chaired Common Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee since 2013. He has also served for several years as the City of Ithaca’s Alternate Acting Mayor. Throughout his time on Council, he has successfully pushed for an increase in affordable housing, improved pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and found a permanent home for the Ithaca Community Gardens. He has served as the city’s rep on several boards, including the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, TCAT, and the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission.
Petitions for Common Council will be available in February for any second ward resident interested in running for the open seat. This will be a two-year term leading up to 2023 when, following results from the 2020 census, all 10 Common Council seats will be open. Candidates must live in the 2nd ward as of January 1, 2022.
