After extensive discussions the Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to approve a new agreement to underwrite TCAT at is Wednesday, September 7 meeting. The agreement approved by Council includes new language that leaves the determination to absorb potential TCAT losses up to the three underwriters—the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell University—rather than to the TCAT board. This new language has been advocated by Cornell and opposed by Tompkins County, probably requiring further negotiations as the TCAT contract nears expiration on October 9.
In other business, the Council approved the somewhat complicated real estate transactions required for the sale of the existing fire station in Collegetown and the purchase of the properties on which to build its replacement.
