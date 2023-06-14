During the June 7 meeting of Common Council the Superintendent of Public Works Mike Thorne updated the council on efforts to mitigate flood risks in the city outlined by FEMA’s updated flood maps.
According to the updated flood maps, all of Southwest Ithaca, most of Fall Creek and Northside and large portions of Southside and Downtown that were not previously included in FEMA’s 1981 boundaries are now in an “AE” flood zone. Thorne said that in the 1981 maps there were about 180 properties affected, and under the new maps there are over 1,200 properties affected.
Thorne told the Common Council that the maps were going to become regulatory soon, but that it could take place anywhere between January 2024 to June 2024, and potentially not until early 2025. Regardless, Thorne said, “nevertheless, they’re coming and they will have an impact on property owners.”
That impact will come as a result of being required to purchase food insurance which can cost thousands of dollars and must be renewed annually. A study conducted by FEMA in 2022 found that the average cost of flood insurance in New York was $725 per year, though that number fluctuates depending on the location of a property. According to PolicyGenius.com, the average annual cost of flood insurance in Tompkins County in 2022 was $1,186.
Regarding exact costs of flood insurance Thorne said, “it’s not a cookie cutter type of insurance policy.” He continued saying that two houses right next to each other could have two completely different rates depending on if mechanical cooling equipment is at ground level or if it's moved off the floor. “I think the new insurance requirements take a look at a more property specific basis, so it’s hard to tell people what’s going to happen,” Thorne said.
Additionally, FEMA has said that there will be some kind of phase in process over several years so people who own properties that will be required to purchase flood insurance aren’t hit with huge upfront costs. However, it’s unclear what that phase in process will be. Regardless, the flood insurance requirements are expected to drive up already high housing costs as property owners who are required to purchase insurance are likely to pass on those costs to renters.
First Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock clarified that property owners with a lien on their property such as a mortgage will be required to purchase flood insurance, while people who own their properties outright will not be hit with that same burden.
In an attempt to mitigate the risk of flooding, which could potentially reduce the need for many residents to spend thousands of dollars on flood insurance, the city has been studying several ways to increase the capacity of its flood control channels. That could involve dredging the flood control channels, raising the edges of the channels and creeks by building flood walls, or a combination of both.
A 2011 study by the Army Corps of Engineers recommended dredging 670,000 cubic yards of debris from the flood control channels at an estimated cost of $120 million. However, when the city partnered with the USGS in 2015 they conducted a study where only 200,000 cubic yards were dredged and Thorne said that “the results were identical, so there’s not necessarily a need to completely dredge the channel.”
The city also conducted a study looking at what is in the city’s control to help reduce flood risks if the DEC did not dredge the flood control channels at all. According to Thorne, in this case the city used models which implemented raised berms, flood walls and backflow preventers to keep water from flowing backwards through the sewers. Thorne said that using this model, flood risks could be mitigated in “a fairly large portion of the city.”
However, Thorne continued saying that “if dredging occurs and we were able to do our flood walls, then we basically eliminate the flood risks in the city.” Thorne added, “if we reduce the flood risk, we would petition FEMA to change the flood maps and reduce flood insurance requirements.”
Before the flood maps can be changed, the city must submit what is called a Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) to FEMA. Thorne explained that this CLOMR essentially asks FEMA, “if we build this the way we say we’re going to build, would you give us a letter of map revision for the future?” According to Thorne, the first hurdle the city has to get over is getting FEMA to say yes to the map revision before spending any money on construction of mitigation measures. If FEMA says yes, they could issue a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) which would officially change the flood map.
The total cost of the project to mitigate the city’s flood risk has been estimated to be around $12 million for design, permitting, and construction. To help cover the costs, Thorne said that the city has applied for three different FEMA grants to fund the final design of the flood mitigation measures but has still not received a response because FEMA is backlogged with grant applications. At the start of the year, the city was awarded $1.3 million, but had to deny the grant because it would disqualify them from receiving additional grants that would contribute more funding to the project.
