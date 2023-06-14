Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.