As a handful of states around the country such as Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma, have enacted legislation that would effectively ban people from seeking transgender healthcare such as gender affirming surgeries and therapy, the City of Ithaca is considering passing a resolution that would make the city a “safe haven” for transgender individuals.
The Trans Safe Haven Resolution is being proposed by Fourth Ward Alderperson Jorge DeFendini. DeFendini has said that he resolution was inspired by a similar resolution that was approved by the Common Council last summer which made Ithaca a sanctuary city for people seeking abortions.
In a recent interview DeFendini said that people with “gender dysphoria who identify as transgender or gender non-binary have a dramatically better quality of life when they can have access to this health care.” According to DeFendini, “I think cities and states that have the political will to do so should do everything in their power to make it accessible and are for folks who are trying to receive this health care.”
In response to criticism of the resolution that has questioned why the city needs to involve itself in national political battles, DeFendini said that many issues that manifest on the national level are also important to address locally. “I’m a big advocate for public safety reform and housing reform. A lot of those issues manifest on the national level, but if you ask an Ithacan on the streets a lot of those issues are the same,” DeFendini said.
He continued saying that he doesn’t buy into the well-known local phrase that Ithaca is ten square miles surrounded by reality. DeFendini said, “I know we’d like to convince ourselves that we have different problems…[but] a lot of the issues that I’ve seen growing up downstate are very prevalent here in Ithaca as well,”
He added that the transgender population is not isolated in one area and that many transgender people call Ithaca and its surrounding municipalities home. As laws are being passed in a growing number of states that limit the ability for transgender individuals to get their health care, DeFendini says that more people will seek out cities like Ithaca to get access to the health care they need.
“I think we need to do everything in our power to make sure that those folks can feel welcome and safe here. That they won’t have to worry about if the government is going to be collaborating to potentially get them in trouble with the law. ” DeFendini said. He continued saying that even though these issues are manifesting nationally, “we as a city absolutely need to get involved and make sure that our constituents and our neighbors are safe.”
The resolution was introduced and discussed during the June meeting of the City Administration committee and DeFendini is hoping that it will be voted on in the upcoming committee meeting on July 26. If the resolution is approved by the City Administration committee it will be sent to the Common Council for a final vote in September.
This seems like yet another attempt for liberal Ithaca to make itself "look better," in the eyes of the country.
If Ithaca is so focused on the idea of inclusion, and treating everyone equally, then healthcare (and all the fixins' that accompany it,) should be available for EVERYONE.
Why is this even a topic?
