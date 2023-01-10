In an effort to improve the relationship between the city and public sector labor unions, the Common Council approved a resolution to create the position of “labor liaison” during their first meeting of 2023.
The resolution was proposed by Alderperson George McGonigal and would allow one or two members of the Common Council to be included, but not participate, in the contract negotiations between the city and the public sector labor unions.
These negotiations usually happen in private, but supporters of creating the position say that including a third party will allow the Common Council further insight into why negotiations have hit a roadblock.
The tension between the city and its workers became public during the public comment period of a Nov. 2 Common Council meeting where members from every public sector labor union confronted Common Council about issues relating to burnout, low morale and staffing shortages.
In response to the issues raised by city workers, the City Attorney asked the Common Council to condemn the workers while comparing their comments at the previous meeting to a “mob attack” during his remarks at the next Common Council meeting.
The controversy created by this public feud has continued indefinitely since the Nov. 2 meeting — causing even more gridlock in the negotiation process.
The comments from the City Attorney seemed to cross a line for city workers, but the main cause of their issues has resulted from what workers describe as decades of unfair negotiations between the city and the labor unions that represent them.
In a statement from December 2022, public sector labor unions explained that the city routinely brings in attorneys to represent them at the bargaining table with unions — who don’t have legal representation at the table — with the exception of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA).
The resolution to create a labor liaison proposed by Alderperson McGonigal, in addition to Common Council’s decision to hire outside counsel to replace the City Attorney at the bargaining table that passed before the end of 2022, have been thought of as potential ways to get the negotiations back on track.
