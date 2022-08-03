Ithaca’s Common Council unanimously approved the extension of $20,000 incentives to be paid to officers joining the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) from other law enforcement agencies without receiving a promotion in the process.
The incentive is payable in two stages: $10,000 after the officer’s first pay period, and another $10,000 when the officer completes their first year on the job.
To be eligible, officers must already have at least two years of police experience and agree to work for the IPD for two years. There is a “clawback” provision in the agreement if the officer leaves before the promised two year.
In response to questions regarding the payment schedule, Schelley Michell-Nunn, the City’s Director of Human Resources, noted that incentive plans typically pay the total amount up front, so this schedule provides the City with more than they usual protection. Michell-Nunn added that the previous incentive policy of a $15,000 “signing bonus” spread out over a number of payments in order to tie the payments more closely to the recipient’s continued employment, was seen as ineffective.
Acting IPD Chief John Joly said that the incentives are vital, explaining that the department recently lost out on a potential lateral transfer to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and that the department is competing with every department in the state to attract these individuals. He added that there are two “laterals” who are currently in the process who the department is hoping to hire.
