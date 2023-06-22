Funding was approved by the Common Council to conduct a conditions assessment into preserving the Ithaca Gun Smokestack during a meeting that took place on June 7. The Smokestack towers above Fall Creek and is the last remaining physical reminder of the Ithaca Gun Company, which was in operation from 1883 to 1989.
The measure has made $15,000 to $30,000 available to conduct the conditions assessment, and the cost is expected to be split evenly between the City of Ithaca and the Visium Development Group, which is overhauling the former factory site to construct a new market-rate housing project called “The Breeze”.
Third Ward Alderperson Rob Gearhart has said that “This is just a study about the condition of the smokestack to make sure that it is still stable…this is only step one.”
First Ward Alderperson George McGonigal, who moved to Ithaca while the Ithaca Gun factory was still in operation said that “This is a culturally and historically important symbol of this community….And I very much would like to see it at least studied to see if it can be preserved.”
McGonigal explained that the community took a “big hit” when Citizens Savings Bank, the entity that owned the factory's debt, closed Ithaca Gun and sold it to Remington Arms in 1988. At that time, McGonigal said that the factory employed roughly 100 community members who “were highly skilled craftsmen” that were all put out of work.
Executive Director for Historic Ithaca, Susan Holland, said that the Ithaca Gun Smokestack was identified as having a historical and architectural value in the 1990 Renaissance level survey of historic resources.” Holland continued by saying that “education is key in preservation in this case, learning about the structure and its condition are the two first steps in saving it.”
A survey conducted by the city found that 92% of the 1200 people who responded were in favor of saving the smokestack. Another online poll conducted by the Ithaca Times in January found that 66% of respondents were in favor of protecting the smokestack, while 17% were in favor of allowing the developer to demolish it, another 16% were more apathetic about the issue, saying they didn’t care what happens.
Those in favor of getting rid of the smokestack believe that gun culture has negatively impacted the United States and that preserving the smokestack would serve as a reminder of the obsession that the United States has had with guns and violence throughout history.
That opinion has perhaps been best summed up by Ithaca resident Bruce Lane, who wrote a letter to the editor that was previously published in the Ithaca Times saying, “Part of me loves the chimney. Another part of me remembers the first visit to Ithaca from my Argentine relatives, who took a look at the chimney and said, ‘In Argentina, we all know the name Ithaca Shotguns. The police used them regularly to kill protestors on the streets.’”
Lane continued saying, “It is good to remember the hunting legacy of Ithaca Gun, but the harsh reality, which should be important to Ithacans, is that those guns were marketed to customers to kill people too.”
Holland said that she is aware of the controversy surrounding Ithaca Gun but that, “This is a story of the people, not the products.” She added, “History is about people, their lives, and their influence on the landscape.” According to Holland, “There are few markers and monuments to workers history and as we move forward to hopefully save this structure, we can look much more deeply into the narrative.”
Former Tompkins County Historian Carol Kammen said that she strongly supports protecting the smokestack “as long as it is maintained and poses no safety issues.” Kammen added, “The smokestack…is one of the few reminders that the City of Ithaca and this area was built by working people.”
“To remove the unique smokestack because of the word gun is to attempt to erase the past, but in doing so, we also erase the working history of this community that allowed it to grow and prosper,” Kammen said.
