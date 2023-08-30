The City of Ithaca is in the process of making changes to the salaries of the Mayor and Common Council members ahead of the restructuring of city government that will take effect when the first City Manager assumes office in January 2024. As part of this process, the Common Council has also approved a salary range of $160,000 to $185,000 for the City Manager.
Earlier this month, Common Council members approved a $4,000 pay raise for themselves, increasing their annual salaries from $13,141 to $17,191. The increase was approved in the hopes that it would attract residents from more diverse backgrounds to run for local office.
During conversations to approve the increase, Alderperson Phoebe Brown said, “We are not going to get people who we want to see on this council if they can’t actually use this as a part-time job.”
The increase was calculated using the most recent living wage study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, which found that a living wage in the City of Ithaca is at least $18.26 per hour. That is more than the living wage of $16.61 per hour that the Tompkins County Workers Center has recommended.
The Common Council approved the increase following a discussion among members of the Common Council regarding how many hours of work get put into the job every week. Alderperson Donna Fleming recommended a lower salary increase to $14,200, saying that she assumed most members work an average of 15 hours per week. However, Alderpersons Tiffany Kumer, Jorge DeFendini, and Phoebe Brown disagreed, saying they all work more than 20 hours per week. As a result, Kumar recommended a higher salary increase to $18,990.
Following the discussion, the Common Council came to a compromise agreement that members work an average of 18 hours per week to perform the duties required by the job adequately.
The move to increase the salaries of Common Council members also came with a decrease in compensation for the position of Mayor, which will see a 75% reduction in workload next year as the City Manager will assume many mayoral responsibilities. The Mayor’s current salary is $61,489, but it will be reduced to $30,000 when the City Manager takes over. Additionally, the Chief of Staff position — which earns approximately $130,000 — will be eliminated as the City Manager will take over many of the position's responsibilities as well.
The pay reduction for the Mayor and the elimination of the position of Chief of Staff was approved by the public in the referendum to create the position of City Manager that passed in November 2022. At the time, the expected salary for a City Manager was estimated to be slightly higher than the Chief of Staff. However, the council was encouraged to significantly increase the compensation for the position by Ian Coyle — the consultant hired by the city to help conduct the City Manager search.
In an effort to advance the search process for City Manager, the Common Council came to a unanimous agreement on a salary range of $160,000 to $185,000 for the position. The average annual salary for a City Manager for a city of Ithaca’s size and population is around $161,000.
The consultant hired by the city to help conduct the search for City Manager encouraged the Common Council to set the top end of the range at $200,000 for the position to be competitive and attract the best possible candidates, but Third Ward Alderperson Donna Fleming said that she would be “pretty reluctant to go up to $200,000.”
Even though the Common Council decided to approve a lower salary range than was recommended by the consultant, the City Manager will still go on to be the highest-paid position in the city. The next highest-paid position is the Chief of Police, who earns an annual salary of $150,000.
It is important to mention that these salaries do not include the additional cost of optional fringe benefits offered by the city, such as subsidizing health insurance costs. According to Alderperson Fleming, if a member of the Common Council opts into their benefits, the city has an obligation to spend an additional $22,000 to cover up to 80% of their health insurance costs.
In addition, when salaries increase, so does the cost of benefits provided. As a result, the cost of benefits will increase for Common Council members and decrease for the Mayor.
While salary agreements have been made, City Attorney Ari Lavine has said that the new wages for Mayor and Common Council members won’t be made official until they are approved by the Common Council at their upcoming meeting on September 6. Additionally, the salary range for City Manager won’t become official until October 6, when the Common Council will vote to approve the draft amendment to the city charter that will legally authorize the transition to a city manager form of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.