The Ithaca Common Council took two further steps in the Reimagining Public Safety process at their July 6 meeting. It accepted the Report of the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group and committed to implementing portions of the report with continued public input and further review that include:
- establishing a civilian leadership position, with authority designated by the Mayor, to oversee the City’s public safety response systems;
- establishing an ad-hoc public safety committee;
- requiring community-centered training for both armed and unarmed first responders;
- supplying improved technology for community safety efforts; and
- implementing improved data collection and public reporting of such data.
The Council also reaffirmed its support for civilian leadership in the City's public safety departments and directed Acting Mayor Lewis to work with the Human Resources Department to create a job description for a Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety. The Mayor was further directed to include the necessary funding for this position in the City's 2023 budget, and to provide a written evaluation of the impact of civilian oversight to include feedback from the community and the Council no later than December 31, 2023. The Council committed to implementing any additional necessary reforms to ensure adequate and effective civilian oversight of the City’s public safety responsibilities.
