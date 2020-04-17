The Cortland Repertory Theatre announced this morning that they have canceled the whole 2020 summer season as well as suspended all in-person youth workshops, camps and performances.
The season was set to start rehearsals on May 26 and would have run through Aug. 22, with five mainstage productions and a children's show, plus two youth camps.
"There is no easy way to report this news," Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thomspon said. "As always, our top priority is the health and well-being of our audience and volunteers, not to mention our staff, actors, technicians and musicians. To assure everyone’s safety, we are calling this our ‘Intermission Season’. We will take this time to focus on the future when CRT comes roaring back, and we can all gather together again for more fantastic live performances.”
Currently, Thompson and the CRT staff are developing and exploring other exciting entertainment options, including online performances.
“At times like these, when our medical and first responder community are on the front lines, the Arts are needed more than ever to offer some relief.” Thompson says. “The Arts always find a way. Out of necessity, we are experimenting and growing our virtual presence, and are anxious to be creative for our audience until our ‘Intermission Season’ is over, even if it’s from a distance!”
